Arsenal dealt massive blow as superstar sustains ACL injury that will rule him out of the rest of the season

Arsenal have been dealt a major injury blow as forward Gabriel Jesus has picked up an ACL injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. The club confirmed the injury to the Brazil international after speculation emerged on his injury situation on Tuesday.

Jesus was forced off some minutes to half-time in his side's FA Cup third-round clash at home to Manchester United on Sunday. He had started on the right wing in the absence of both Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri.

The 27-year-old had come off worse after tracking back to try and prevent Bruno Fernandes from getting a shot away. He was taken off on a stretcher with a suspected knee problem after receiving medical attention on the pitch.

Trending

Arsenal have now announced the injury to the left knee of the former Manchester City man, revealing that he will undergo a surgery in the coming days to repair the damage. He will commence his recovery and rehabilitation program shortly afterwards to ensure he returns to the best shape.

Gabriel Jesus had hit a fine patch of form for Mikel Arteta's side before his injury after a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season. The striker scored six goals in his last five starts for the Gunners, proving himself as a key contributor after rumours of his impending exit from the club.

The injury to Jesus will likely force the Gunners to enter into the transfer market, having remained inactive for the first 12 days of the window despite losing Saka, Raheem Sterling, and Nwaneri. The Gunners have been linked with a number of attackers and will likely look to complete a signing or two this month.

Arsenal close in on Martin Zubimendi signing - Reports

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, as per a report from Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel. The Gunners will sign the Spanish star ahead of the summer window, when he will join the squad.

Zubimendi has long been a player of interest to the Gunners, who have remained in contact with his representatives for over a year. Arsenal are now set to reach an agreement with Real Sociedad, which will see them pay the £51 million release clause for the 25-year-old in the summer.

Arsenal will sign the midfielder as they look to reshuffle their midfield, seeing as the duo of Thomas Partey and Jorginho are in the final months of their respective contracts. The Gunners will beat rivals Liverpool, who are also interested in Zubimendi, to the signature of the midfielder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback