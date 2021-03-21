Arsenal defender hints at extending his Bundesliga loan deal

Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has been catching the eye with his recent performances while on loan at VfB Stuttgart this season. It now appears that the player desires to extend his association with the Bundesliga club.

The Greek centre-back rose through the ranks at Apollon Smyrnis before joining PAS Giannina in 2016. He caught the eye of Arsenal scouts during his time with Super League Greece before arriving at the Emirates in January 2018.

He continued his development at Arsenal before heading out on loan, first to Nurnberg and then to Stuttgart at the start of the season. It was at Stuttgart, where Mavropanos seems to have found his calling.

The Greek Under21 international endured a difficult start to his season but has come into his own of late. After racking up 16 appearances for Stuttgart this campaign, the Bundesliga side are reportedly interested in extending his stay at the club.

Speaking to Stuttgarter Nachrichten, the Arsenal player refused to be drawn into talks about his future. However, Mavropanos did reveal that he is comfortable at Stuttgart and would like to return to the club again next season.

“It’s still too early to talk about what the future will bring. My contract with VfB ends in the summer, and then I will return to Arsenal for the time being. But I can already imagine playing here for another year because I feel good at VfB, and the Bundesliga is very challenging” said Mavropanos.

🇬🇷 Congratulations Konstantinos Mavropanos who has been named in the Greece squad for the upcoming international break. Totally deserved.👏 pic.twitter.com/NQ3KLl4Y1r — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) March 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Stuttgart director of football, Sven Mislintat, who had originally scouted Mavropanos and brought him to Arsenal, had previously talked about the Bundesliga side’s desire to keep hold of the Greek defender.

However, he has gone back on his claims recently, so the player’s future continues to hang in the balance.

Arsenal will have the final say on Mavropanos' future

Konstantinos Mavropanos

As of now, Mavropanos’ future is in the hands of Arsenal, who will have the final say on whether the player goes out on another loan deal next season or stays at the Emirates and fights for his place in the team.

A permanent deal option may not work for Stuttgart, as they are more keen on a loan move.

Konstantinos Mavropanos | “I can already imagine playing here for another year” – Arsenal man open to extending loan deal this summerhttps://t.co/pSol9FhTpx #afc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) March 19, 2021

Mavropanos only signed a new deal last summer, and with the Arsenal defence not sorted out yet, Mikel Arteta could be tempted to keep the player in his squad next season.

The Gunners have progressed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League but are tenth in the Premier League this season.