Arsenal defender ruled out until 2022 due to injury 

Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac will be out for the rest of the year due to a left ankle injury. Kolasinac picked up the injury during his international duties with Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier this month.

In the match against Finland in the World Cup Qualifiers, the Arsenal man was caught up in a horror challenge by Jukka Raitala. This saw the Finnish player getting sent off and Kolasinac bearing a serious ankle injury.

James Benge @jamesbenge Arsenal announce Sead Kolasinac suffered a "significant" injury to his left ankle on international duty with Bosnia.



Kolasinac has begun his rehabilitation in the UK and is expected to be back in training by January 2022.

Arsenal, on their official website, updated fans about the injury. The statement from the Gunners read:

“Sead sustained a significant injury to his left ankle playing for Bosnia and Herzegovina during the November international period. Sead is progressing well in the early stages of his rehabilitation with the current aim to be back in full training in January.”

Sead Kolasinac's injury a big blow to Arsenal for multiple reasons

Sead Kolasinac hasn't been Arsenal's most important player this season. He has made just four appearances this season in all competitions for them.

The left-back position has been well marshaled by Arsenal's summer signing Nuno Tavares. Even Kieran Tierney, who impressed everyone last season, is finding it tough to find his place back in the left-back position.

However, going into the busiest period of the season, manager Mikel Arteta would have liked to have all the resources available. Even though Arsenal are not in the European competitions, the Premier League and domestic competitions can be tough on the players.

Another reason Kolasinac's injury is a blow to Arsenal is because it might affect their decision to sell him in January. The Bosnian has been with the Gunners since 2017. He has only seen his playing time decline with each season.

Arsenal were looking to sell him in January and get him off their wage bill. Kolasinac currently earns £100,000 per week. However, with this injury, his suitors might be unwilling to pay for him in January.

Reportedly, Turkish club Fenerbahce have been among the favorites to sign Kolasinac. It remains to be seen whether they will go for him in January or wait until next summer.

