“Arsenal would be a dream destination for me, as it has always been my favourite club” – 23-year-old striker reveals desire to play for Gunners 

VfL Wolfsburg forward Jonas Wind recently expressed his desire to play for Arsenal in the future. The Danish international made his move to Wolfsburg in January from Copenhagen and scored five goals in 14 games in his first six months.

He also played an integral role in helping Wolfsburg survive in the Bundesliga but has endured a tough start this season. Wind suffered a hamstring injury in the first Bundesliga game of the season and is now focused on recovering before the World Cup.

While discussing his long-term goals, Wind has admitted that he is an Arsenal fan and would love to join the Gunners if the opportunity arrives.

The 23-year-old has recognized the Premier League as the best league in the world. He told Bulinews.com:

"If we look into the future, Arsenal would be a dream destination for me, as it has always been my favourite club."

"In general, I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and it would be exciting to play there."

However, Wind has insisted that he is more than happy to be at the Volkswagen Arena and is determined to do well at the club. He added:

"But as I said, that’s not what I’m focusing on at the moment.

"I’m doing well here in Wolfsburg, it’s a good club for me, and the Bundesliga is a great league to play in."

Wind came through the youth ranks of FC Copenhagen in his native Denmark before becoming a first-team regular for the Danish giants.

He has also been capped 15 times for his country, having scored five goals in the process and could be a key player for Kasper Hjulmand's side in the World Cup.

Denmark are in group D of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 alongside France, Tunisia and Australia.

Arsenal look quite strong up front

Although Jonas Wind has admitted that he would love to join Arsenal one day, there seems to be no room for him at the Emirates right now.

The Gunners splashed £45 million on Gabriel Jesus this summer, who is enjoying a fine start to his Gunners career.

Mikel Arteta has plenty of options up front with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Marquinhos at his disposal.

However, Wind is still young and developing. So, even if a move to Arsenal does not materialize, he might secure his dream move to the Premier League in the near future.

