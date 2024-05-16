Arsenal drop transfer hint with photoshoots for the 2024/25 kit

Arsenal's recent photoshoot for the 2024-25 home kit suggests that David Raya's loan move from Brentford is set to become permanent.

The Gunners' images with the 2024-25 home kit have emerged online and Raya could be seen featuring alongside Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz. This suggests that the Spanish goalkeeper's loan move from Brentford will become permanent.

Raya joined Arsenal last summer initially on loan from Brentford. He has since become the number 1 choice between the sticks for Mikel Arteta's team, usurping Aaron Ramsdale. The Spaniard has made 40 appearances across competitions this season, keeping 20 clean sheets.

With his move imminent to become permanent, Ramsdale's future at the club becomes more uncertain. The England international has barely played this season, making 11 appearances across competitions.

David Raya has won the Golden Glove Award in his first season as an Arsenal player

One of David Raya's most notable abilities is his expertise in playing the ball out from the back. The Spaniard is adept at amazing distribution and has helped his team's playing style immensely due to that quality.

However, Raya has also done the necessary job of keeping the ball out of the back of the net. Arsenal look certain to finish the Premier League 2023-24 season as the team conceding the least amount of goals. They have conceded only 28 league goals this season.

Raya has played a crucial role in his team's defensive display. The Spaniard has kept 16 clean sheets in 31 league appearances, winning the Premier League Golden Glove award as a result. It's a massive cap on Raya's feather and also proves that Mikel Arteta was right to rely on Raya.

Despite those impressive numbers, the Gunners look set to finish as runner-ups, yet again. Unless West Ham can cause a highly unlikely final-day upset against Manchester City, Pep Guardiola's side are in pole position to win the league for the fourth year in a row.

The Gunners are second with 86 points from 37 matches and play Everton at the Emirates in their final game of the season. City have 88 points from 37 matches and will play the Hammers next.