Arsenal duo called out by Gabby Agbonlahor for dismal showing in loss against West Ham

Gabriel Agbonlahor slammed Fabio Vieira and Kai Havertz for their dismal performances as Arsenal were knocked out of the Carabao Cup Round of 16 by West Ham United.

The Gunners faced West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday, November 1. Mikel Arteta made a host of changes to his starting XI, giving the likes of Vieira and Havertz a chance to impress.

The Hammers cruised to a 3-1 win with Ben White's own goal (16') and goals from Mohammed Kudus (50') and Jarrod Bowen (60'). Martin Odegaard's consolation strike (90+6') did little to change the Gunners' fortunes on the night.

Havertz failed to have an impact in midfield as he won none of his tackles and lost eight duels. He also completed zero accurate crosses and was dribbled past twice. In contrast, Vieira had a better outing getting an assist on the night but he lost four duels and won zero tackles.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT (via METRO):

"The problem is that the players that come in that haven’t been playing. The Fabio Vieira’s, the Havertz’s, didn’t look interested. I think someone said to Mikel Arteta before the game, he did an interview saying,’Arsenal players aren’t really interested in this game, are they?’ – and he said, ‘Why not? Why shouldn’t we be up for this game?"

Havertz has struggled since joining Arsenal this Chelsea this summer, scoring just one goal and providing one assist in 16 appearances across all competitions. Vieira has had better fortunes, netting three goals and registering nine assists in 43 appearances as a squad option.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently provided an injury update on Emile Smith Rowe, confirming the midfielder is set to miss weeks due to a knee injury.

Smith Rowe's 2022-23 season was negatively impacted by injuries, limiting the England international to just 15 appearances across all competitions. He appeared to have found his feet this season and was even handed a rare Premier League start against Sheffield United, which Arsenal won 5-0.

The 23-year-old was expected to start in the Carabao Cup clash against West Ham but injury dashed those hopes. Arteta said (via Evening Standard):

“He’s got an injury in his knee and he’s going to be out for weeks."

The Gunners have been impacted with injuries to key personnel this season with Smith Rowe joining Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey, and Jurrien Timber on the sidelines.