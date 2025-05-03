Arsenal enquire about signing 25-year-old Manchester United star: Reports

Arsenal have enquired about 25-year-old Manchester United winger Antony, as per UOL (via Utd District). The Red Devils are willing to sell the Brazilian winger considering the good form he has enjoyed at Real Betis.
Antony joined the La Liga side on loan from Manchester United in the January transfer window. He has scored six times and provided four assists since his move. His performances have garnered the attention of top European clubs, including Arsenal.
Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has publicly stated that Real Betis want to keep Antony beyond the summer transfer window. Amid the interest from Betis, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid, United have reportedly raised his asking price from around £30m to £35-40m.
Before his move to Betis, Antony's performances at Manchester United this season were not up to the mark. In 14 appearances across all competitions, he scored only once - in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley. Moreover, with Ruben Amorim taking charge, the Brazilian winger was considered a surplus to requirements.
The Gunners are currently exploring the market for a winger. They have also shown interest in Nigerian international and Atalanta star Ademola Lookman.
Mikel Arteta's side have options like Nathan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Leandro Trossard on the wings.
Arsenal aiming second-ever UCL finale
Mikel Arteta's Gunners are looking to reach the second UEFA Champions League final in the club's history. In the first leg of the semi-final, they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates. A fourth-minute goal from Ousmane Dembele helped Luis Enrique's side emerge victorious.
Arsenal will be keen to turn the tide at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, May 7. The only time Arsenal qualified for the UCL final was way back in the 2005-06 season. The Gunners achieved this feat under the tutelage of Arsene Wenger and the leadership of Thierry Henry.
They met Barcelona in the final, but lost 2-1, as Sol Campbell's first-half goal was cancelled out by Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti's strikes. Coincidentally, they might face the Catalan giants this time in the final again, provided both teams secure the berth.