Arsenal enquire about signing 25-year-old Manchester United star: Reports

Arsenal have enquired about 25-year-old Manchester United winger Antony, as per UOL (via Utd District). The Red Devils are willing to sell the Brazilian winger considering the good form he has enjoyed at Real Betis.

Ad

Antony joined the La Liga side on loan from Manchester United in the January transfer window. He has scored six times and provided four assists since his move. His performances have garnered the attention of top European clubs, including Arsenal.

Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has publicly stated that Real Betis want to keep Antony beyond the summer transfer window. Amid the interest from Betis, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid, United have reportedly raised his asking price from around £30m to £35-40m.

Ad

Trending

Before his move to Betis, Antony's performances at Manchester United this season were not up to the mark. In 14 appearances across all competitions, he scored only once - in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley. Moreover, with Ruben Amorim taking charge, the Brazilian winger was considered a surplus to requirements.

The Gunners are currently exploring the market for a winger. They have also shown interest in Nigerian international and Atalanta star Ademola Lookman.

Ad

Mikel Arteta's side have options like Nathan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Leandro Trossard on the wings.

Arsenal aiming second-ever UCL finale

Mikel Arteta's Gunners are looking to reach the second UEFA Champions League final in the club's history. In the first leg of the semi-final, they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates. A fourth-minute goal from Ousmane Dembele helped Luis Enrique's side emerge victorious.

Ad

Arsenal will be keen to turn the tide at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, May 7. The only time Arsenal qualified for the UCL final was way back in the 2005-06 season. The Gunners achieved this feat under the tutelage of Arsene Wenger and the leadership of Thierry Henry.

They met Barcelona in the final, but lost 2-1, as Sol Campbell's first-half goal was cancelled out by Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti's strikes. Coincidentally, they might face the Catalan giants this time in the final again, provided both teams secure the berth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More