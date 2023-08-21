Arsenal enter talks to sell defender amid transfer interest: Reports

Arsenal are reported to have commenced talks over a potential move for defender Rob Holding to Turkish side Besiktas. The Super Lig outfit reportedly had their initial €2.5 million offer for the centre-back turned down by the Gunners earlier in the window.

L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi has reported that Besiktas would like to bring the former England U21 international to Turkey before the transfer window shuts this summer.

Holding has failed to cement his spot in the starting XI for the Gunners. Last season, he made 14 Premier League appearances, with eight of those coming from the bench. Given the presence of William Saliba, Gabriel, Jurrien Timber, and Jakub Kiwior in the squad, the 27-year-old's playing time will be limited this season as well. Moreover, Ben White could also occupy the central defensive position should the need occur.

Since signing from Bolton in 2016 for a reported fee of €3 million, Holding has made 162 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions. He has scored five goals during his time at the Emirates.

Holding contributed to the Premier League side's FA Cup successes in 2017 and 2020. Having started both games, he helped the Gunners emerge 2-1 winners in both games against London rivals Chelsea.

"I think he’s short at the highest level"- Pundit claims Rob Holding is not good enough for Arsenal

Rob Holding (via Getty Images)

Former Manchester United midfielder and football pundit Roy Keane expressed his concerns over Rob Holding playing for Arsenal in the Premier League. Keane gave his opinion on the player in April last year, when the Gunners were in the hunt for the 2022-23 Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta called upon the central defender to start league games in the absence of William Saliba towards the back end of the season. Keane said (via Six Sports):

"He doesn’t play regularly and there’s a reason for that. There’s obviously better players in his position at the club. I’m not his biggest fan, I have to say he’s a good pro. I worry that at this level, his real lack of pace and I think sometimes he gets too tight to people."

"Especially on the turn, he’s very, very slow. Good honest player and he’ll attack it, but in terms of quick play in and around his feet, I think he’s short at the highest level."

With Besiktas reportedly in talks with Arsenal over a move for Holding, it remains to be seen whether a deal does indeed materialise.