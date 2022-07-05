"Arsenal are exploring that possibility more than Milinkovic-Savic today" - Fabrizo Romano provides update on Arteta's pursuit of midfielder this transfer window

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal are more focused on the possibility of signing Youri Tielemans than Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Gunners are keen to reinforce their midfield in the ongoing transfer window. Tielemans has been linked with a move to the Emirates for quite some time now and is in the final year of his contract at Leicester.

Meanwhile, aside from the Gunners, Milinkovic-Savic has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea this summer as per Football Italia. However, he still has two years left on his deal with S.S. Lazio, which gives the Italian outfit significant control over the 27-year-old's asking price.

Romano believes Lazio want between €75-80 million for Milinkovic-Savic, an amount the Gunners may not want to spend on the player. So, Arsenal could turn their attention to Tielemans, who is likely to be much cheaper. Romano said on the 'Que Golazo' podcast (as quoted by football.london):

"I see some of these names mentioned. Milinković-Savić is always mentioned in the Italian press, but Lazio want €75-80 million for Milinković-Savić, so it is a really complicated one."

football.london @Football_LDN

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic



Which midfielder should Arsenal sign this summer?



#AFC

football.london/arsenal-fc/tra… Youri TielemansSergej Milinkovic-SavicWhich midfielder should Arsenal sign this summer? Youri Tielemans 🇧🇪Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 🇷🇸Which midfielder should Arsenal sign this summer? 🔴#AFC football.london/arsenal-fc/tra…

The Italian added:

"I am sure that Tielemans is a good opportunity because he is out of contract next summer. He is not extending his Leicester contract, so this is why Arsenal are exploring that possibility more than Milinkovic-Savic today."

As per CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, Mikel Arteta's side have already agreed terms with Tielemans. However, Arsenal are yet to table an official bid to Leicester for the Belgian.

How have Arsenal-linked duo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Youri Tielemans fared for their respective clubs?

Tielemans joined Leicester City from AS Monaco in the summer of 2019, having previously spent half a season on loan with the Foxes.

The 25-year-old has been a fabulous signing, recording 24 goals and 24 assists in 158 games across competitions. He has also lifted the FA Cup and FA Community Shield during his stint at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City @LCFC Youri Tielemans vs. Chelsea.



The Emirates FA Cup Final, 2021.



Unforgettable. Youri Tielemans vs. Chelsea.The Emirates FA Cup Final, 2021.Unforgettable. https://t.co/NA4XlbHmTs

Milinkovic-Savic, meanwhile, joined Lazio from KRC Genk in 2015. He has made 294 appearances across competitions for the Rome-based club, scoring 58 goals and laying out 51 assists. The midfielder has won two Italian Super Cups and the Italian Cup with the Serie A outfit.

Both Tielemans and Milinkovic-Savic are also regulars in international football. Tielemans has made 52 appearances for Belgium, while Milinkovic-Savic has won 34 caps for Serbia.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far