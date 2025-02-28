Arsenal face competition from AC Milan in attempt to sign Premier League defender with €60 million price-tag: Reports

Arsenal and AC Milan are set to battle it out for the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Rayan Ait-Nouri. According to CaughtOffside, the Gunners are keen on adding the left-back but face stiff competition from the Rossoneri.

Ait-Nouri has been a silver lining in what has been a difficult season for Wolves. His impressive attacking output from left-back has seen the Algerian collect four goals and five assists in 29 games across all competitions.

The West Midlands side have thus placed a €60 million price tag on him but the price could go down should they suffer relegation. Currently, they have a five-point lead over Ipswich Town who occupy 18th.

Arsenal are believed to be long-term admirers of the 23-year-old. However, the signing of Riccardo Calafiori and the emergence of academy prospect Myles Lewis-Skelly could mean Ait-Nouri could find it difficult to get game time.

AC Milan are having a disappointing season, lying in eighth in Serie A and 16 points off arch-rivals Inter Milan. They also suffered a disappointing exit at the hands of Feyenoord in the Champions League playoff stages. Ait-Nouri is expected to be a replacement for Theo Hernandez, whose recent performances have been uninspiring. The Frenchman has only one year left on his deal, with CaughtOffside also reporting that Real Madrid have expressed interest in signing him.

Arsenal identify two attackers that could leave to fund move for big striker: Reports

Arsenal could be willing to sell one of Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli to pursue a big option to lead their line. According to the Mirror, one among the pair could leave the Emirates in the upcoming window as the Gunners look to bolster their strike force.

Trossard joined the side in January 2023 from Brighton and Hove Albion for £20 million. He has more than proved his money's worth, playing in different positions for Arteta's men. Martinelli, meanwhile, has endured two inconsistent seasons and is currently out with an injury.

The report claims that there is interest in both players from the Saudi Pro League, meaning Arsenal could collect a hefty amount. This could be used in signing a new striker, a position that has become a glaring need for the side. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the side's two options but both have struggled to impress and are out for the remainder of the campaign. Currently, the side is using midfielder Mikel Merino in the position, indicating their severe issues.

