Arsenal to face competition from Barcelona for La Liga star - Reports

Arsenal and Barcelona are reportedly set to battle it out for the signature of Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international has been tipped to be the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic and is coming off an impressive 2020-21 campaign with La Real.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal and Barcelona are just two of many clubs that are interested in signing the 21-year-old. Both clubs have endured poor campaigns in the Premier League and La Liga, respectively, and are keen to make some statement signings this summer.

Alexander Isak was one of the biggest prospects in Swedish football when he left AIK to join Borussia Dortmund in 2017. However, he struggled to establish himself as a regular member of the squad in his first two seasons with the club.

The forward spent the 2018-19 season on loan with Dutch side Willem II. He scored an impressive 13 goals in 16 appearances for the club in the Eredivisie before returning to Borussia Dortmund.

Real Sociedad signed Alexander Isak from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019. He scored 16 goals in 44 appearances in his debut season for La Real.

The 2020-22 season has been a breakout campaign for Alexander Isak. He scored 17 goals and provided two assists in 34 La Liga appearances for Real Sociedad, leading the club to an impressive fifth-place finish. His impressive performances have now caught the attention of European giants Barcelona and Arsenal.

Barcelona completed the signing of soon-to-be free agent Sergio Aguero earlier this month. At 32, the Argentine is approaching the latter stage of his career, which could force the Catalan giants to sign a young talent like Isak.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are bracing themselves for the potential summer exits of Alexandre Lazacette and Eddie Nketiah. The Gunners struggled for goals last season and have therefore made the signing of a forward one of their top priorities.

Barcelona is interested in Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak.



— ESPN pic.twitter.com/eus4EKrNj9 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) February 22, 2021

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Alexander Isak's price tag could prove to be a major obstacle for Arsenal and Barcelona

Alexander Isak scored 17 goals and provided two assists in 34 La Liga appearances for Real Sociedad last season

Real Sociedad are reportedly looking for offers in the region of €70 million for Alexander Isak. This could prove to be a major problem for Arsenal and Barcelona due to their current financial situation.

Barcelona are facing debts totaling up to £1 billion. The Catalan giants have subsequently been forced to look to the loan market and free agency to make their signings.

At the moment, Arsenal are following Alexander Isak and are considering his signing by making an offer - they have already contacted his agent to find out his situation.https://t.co/YrDdKGHjY8 — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) June 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Arsenal will need to get rid of a number of fringe players to raise capital and create space in the squad for Isak.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh