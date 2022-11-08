Arsenal face competition from Manchester United in race to sign £40 million-rated attacker: Reports

According to transfer expert Dean Jones, as reported by Football Talk, Arsenal are set to face competition from Manchester United to sign LOSC Lille Striker Jonathan David.

Davis has been shining in France this season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 14 games across all competitions. Hence, he has emerged as a target for top European clubs.

Apart from the Gunners and the Red Devils, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the player who is currently valued at a price of €40 million.

His valuation, however, can significantly rise shall he impress at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Canada.

Arsenal have gotten off to a great start to their season as they currently sit at the top of the Premier League with 34 points from 13 games. Mikel Arteta is keen to add depth to his forward line as they are too dependent on the trio of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Only Erling Haaland (9.92 xG) has accumulated more Expected Goals in the big 5 leagues this season than Jonathan David (9.04 xG). The Lille striker has a ratio of 0.23 xG per shot in Ligue 1 2022/23, the highest among players with at least 20 attempts.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have struggled at the top of the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere near his best form. The Portuguese has struggled for goals so far.

Anthony Martial has been persistently injured and has spent an extended period on the sidelines. While Marcus Rashford has shown glimpses of his ability from time to time, adding more competition to the attacking unit would only help Erik ten Hag's team.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag noted that his team didn't pay attention to small details in the defeat against Aston Villa

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United - Premier League.

Manchester United suffered a shocking 3-1 away defeat against Aston Villa in their latest Premier League clash on Sunday, 6 November. Erik ten Hag pointed out that his team didn't pay attention to small details which could have prevented the Villans from scoring three goals.

The Dutchman said (via manutd.com):

'I think the free kick [from Lucas Digne] is stoppable because the wall is too far [over]. Okay, these small details, but small details make a difference in top football.

"The details are everything to us because we were not fresh. When you start the game, you always have the attitude and I think that was one of our best standards, as we were really on the front foot and ready to play in all the games to now. Today, we were not."

When quizzed on how his team could bounce back from the loss, Ten Hag replied:

"It is a setback. This is a process and I know it will not only go up. Setbacks will come and we have to deal with that.''

