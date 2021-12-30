Arsenal fan favorite said to be interested in Liverpool move: Reports

According to reports in the Transfer Podcast, Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is 'interested' in a potential move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have been monitoring young wingers to add to their squad. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will go to the 2021 AFCON in January which will leave a big hole to fill in the Reds' squad.

To fill this gap and prepare for the future, Saka's name has been thrown in the mix as well. Reportedly, the player and his representatives are interested in the move if an offer comes.

The 20-year-old has already made a name for himself in the Premier League. He is a fan favorite at Arsenal and was named the club's 'Player of the Season' for the 2020-21 season.

After coming through the club's academy, Saka has already made 109 senior appearances for Arsenal since making his debut in 2018. In that time, he has scored 17 goals and made 25 assists.

He has been a key player for the Gunners this season as well, scoring six and making four in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Being a fan favorite already, it might draw some interesting reactions from Arsenal supporters if he does move to Liverpool.

Why Saka moving to Liverpool from Arsenal makes perfect sense?

Saka won the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season with Arsenal. However, one could argue that he will have a more realistic chance of a Premier League title or even a Champions League title with Liverpool.

Arsenal failed to make any European competition after finishing eighth in the Premier League last season. However, they currently sit in fourth spot in the table with a four-point lead over West Ham United in fifth.

However, securing a Champions League spot will be tough with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United having two games in hand. They are five and seven points behind the Gunners respectively.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are fighting on all fronts. They are competing with Manchester City for the Premier League title. However, they have fallen nine points behind with a game in hand.

Liverpool will also face Inter Milan in the Champions League round of 16 and Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Hence, it is quite evident that the Reds will give Saka a better chance at winning a trophy if he makes the move. Moreover, with Mo Salah's age and links with other clubs, Saka could get a chance to shine at Anfield.

Hence, if it happens, it could be a great move for Liverpool and Saka, not so much for Arsenal though.

