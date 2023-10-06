Arsenal fan KSI names surprise team he is 'afraid of the most' in Premier League title race

Popular YouTuber and die-hard Arsenal fan KSI has revealed a surprising team that he's worried about in the Premier League title race. That team is none other than the Gunners' fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to BBC Sports columnist Chris Sutton, KSI backed Arsenal's chances but suggested that Tottenham could be the winners in a potential title race, considering they do not have European football to worry about. He said:

"Seeing some of the players get injured straight away hasn't helped but I still feel very confident in Arsenal and what we can do.

"For me, the team I'm afraid of the most is Tottenham, because they don't have any European football and can just concentrate on the Premier League."

KSI explained the rationale for his claim, citing the widespread injury problems faced by several clubs due to fixture congestion. He also said:

"It feels like, especially this season, a lot of players are getting injured left, right and centre at the top clubs so ultimately playing less games will make a big difference.

"You have got to remember all the games are a lot longer now, with so much stoppage time added on, so it's more of a stretch on the squad."

KSI's comments have come at an interesting juncture of the season as the only two remaining unbeaten teams in the Premier League are Arsenal and Tottenham. They played against each other a couple of weeks ago in a thrilling North London Derby that ended 2-2 as the teams shared the spoils.

While the season is just seven gameweeks old, most predictions for the title race could go in any direction as there are still 31 games yet to be played by each side.

Both Spurs and the Gunners have put in some encouraging displays this season but have been hit by injury concerns almost every week. It remains to be seen how the two rivals navigate this campaign and how KSI's prediction pans out.

Arsenal will face Manchester City in crunch Premier League clash this weekend

Last season's runners-up will host Manchester City in the prime-time evening fixture on Sunday, October 8.

Both sides have multiple injury concerns as City will be without the services of midfield duo Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri, while the Gunners are likely to be without wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

This is a fixture Arsenal have not won in the last eight years and will be hoping to put an end to this horrific run - their worst against a single opponent in Premier League history.

With just one point separating the two teams at the top of the table, the game promises to be very exciting.