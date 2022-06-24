“Arsenal fans should be very excited” – Portugal international delivers verdict on Fabio Vieira’s Emirates switch

Lille defender Jose Fonte backed his fellow countryman Fabio Vieira to succeed at his new club Arsenal, claiming the fans should be "very excited".

Vieira, 22, joined the Premier League club from Porto in a deal worth up to £34 million earlier this week. He became the Gunners' third summer signing after American goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazilian forward Marquinhos.

The creative midfielder impressed in the Primeira Liga last season, scoring six goals and contributing 14 assists in 27 appearances. His potential linkup play with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli is well-awaited by Arsenal supporters.

Speaking to talkSPORT [via Evening Standard], Fonte said:

"He’s a very exciting young player who is very talented on the ball and intelligent. Arsenal fans should be very excited because he’s the sort of player that they’ll like and I’m looking forward to seeing him in the Premier League."

Vieira, who was with Porto since the age of 8, helped the club win two Primeira Liga titles and one Taca de Portugal trophy during his senior career.

Upon Vieira's arrival at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta told the club's official website that he was very excited about his new signing.

"I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent. Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play. We welcome Fabio and his family to our club and are looking forward to starting work with him ahead of the new season."

Meanwhile, the Gunners have reportedly stepped up their interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to journalist David Ornstein. Tielemans, who is rated in the region of £25 million, will enter the final year of his Leicester contract next month and is reportedly interested to end his stay at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal in hunt for prolific attackers

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his squad this summer, with the Gunners set to compete in four competitions in the upcoming 2022-23 season. Since the departure of strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, the Premier League club have been linked with a host of forwards.

According to Express, Arsenal are hoping to strengthen their attack by signing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Leeds United forward Raphinha.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arsenal are negotiating on both Gabriel and Raphinha deals, with lot of competition on Leeds’ one. Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Tottenham & PSG, still waiting to see the end of this story. Gabriel Jesus deal update. Arsenal are working on it and negotiations are very advanced - Arsenal will now need to be fast on final, key details involving player/agents to get the deal done and avoid twists.Tottenham & PSG, still waiting to see the end of this story. Gabriel Jesus deal update. Arsenal are working on it and negotiations are very advanced - Arsenal will now need to be fast on final, key details involving player/agents to get the deal done and avoid twists. ⚪️🔴 #AFCTottenham & PSG, still waiting to see the end of this story. Arsenal and Man City, still working on Gabriel Jesus deal. Talks also in progress on player side - takes some time as it’s big deal, with key details now discussed.Arsenal are negotiating on both Gabriel and Raphinha deals, with lot of competition on Leeds’ one. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Arsenal and Man City, still working on Gabriel Jesus deal. Talks also in progress on player side - takes some time as it’s big deal, with key details now discussed. 🇧🇷 #AFCℹ️ Arsenal are negotiating on both Gabriel and Raphinha deals, with lot of competition on Leeds’ one. twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

According to The Daily Mail, the north London club are also among the clubs interested in Everton forward Richarlison. On the other hand, the club have also held talks with Ajax over a deal for centre-back Lisandro Martinez as per Sky Sports.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far