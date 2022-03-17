“Arsenal fans need to temper their irrational over-excitement” – Piers Morgan reacts to Liverpool defeat

Arsenal fan and popular television personality Piers Morgan cut a pessimistic figure as he reacted to the Gunners' Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta's side succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to the Reds at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. The scoreline read 0-0 at half-time, but second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino gave the visitors the win.

A spirited performance. But the visitors take home the points. 0-2 (FT) #ARSLIV

Liverpool thus put an end to Arsenal's five-game winning run in the Premier League. It is also worth noting that the Gunners have failed to score against Jurgen Klopp's side in four games across all competitions this term.

Most Arsenal fans, though, took the positives from their team's performance on the night. Arteta's side kept the visitors at bay in the first half of the game, while also threatening to score.

However, Morgan used Wednesday's result to take a dig at Gunners boss Arteta. The television personality posted a Daily Mail report with the headline 'Promising signs but Arsenal still way off top level' and explained that he is tired of reading such titles.

The Gunners fan suggested that the club's supporters are irrationally over-excited about Arteta's plans for the team. Morgan also feels the north London giants will struggle to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season. He wrote on Twitter:

"Been reading this same headline for donkey’s years. Arsenal fans need to temper their irrational over-excitement about Arteta’s ‘process’ until we stop losing to [Manchester] City/Liverpool/Chelsea every time, home and away. Even 4th place looks a tough challenge now with no top striker."

Arsenal fans need to temper their irrational over-excitement about Arteta's 'process' until we stop losing to City/Liverpool/Chelsea every time, home & away. Even 4th place looks a tough challenge now with no top striker.

Despite Wednesday's defeat, Arteta and Co still sit fourth in the points table with 51 points from 27 matches. They enjoy a one-point lead over fifth-placed Manchester United and also have two games in hand.

Liverpool close the gap with Manchester City to one point with win against Arsenal

The Reds have now reduced their gap with table-toppers Manchester City to just one point. With nine matches remaining for each side, the Premier League title race is going to the wire.

Mikel Arteta's side, on the other hand, will be hoping that Wednesday's defeat will not come back to haunt them as they push to secure a top-four finish this term. While they have two games in hand over Manchester United, those postponed matches are both away at Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

