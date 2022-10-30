"Been put in the basement by Arteta" "Stop this nonsense" - Arsenal fans infuriated as defender is benched again for Nottingham Forest clash

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to express their frustration as Kieran Tierney has been left on the bench in the Gunners' Premier League matchday squad once again.

Arsenal will face Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium in their 12th Premier League match of the season today (October 30). A win would see the hosts go atop the table once again.

The Gunners sit second in the table with 28 points, having won nine, drawn one and lost one of their 11 matches so far. They are currently one point behind Manchester City, who beat 1-0 Leicester City on Saturday (October 29).

Mikel Arteta's side go into the match on the back of a two-game winless run in all competitions. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton last weekend, while they lost 2-0 to PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 27).

Arsenal will now look to return to winning ways when they face bottom-placed Nottingham Forest this afternoon. The visitors are placed 20th in the table with just nine points from 12 matches.

The Tricky Trees, though, go into the match on the back of a shock 1-0 win against Liverpool last weekend. They will be hopeful of building on that when they lock horns with Arteta and Co.

With just less than an hour to go until kick-off, Arsenal have named their starting line-up for the match. Arteta has notably made no changes to the team that played out a 1-1 draw with Southampton last weekend.

This means Takehiro Tomiyasu will continue to play at left-back over Tierney in the league. The Japan international, who is a right-footed defender, has been preferred over the Scot in the Gunners' last three top-flight matches, leaving fans infuriated.

Ben Cowley @Bencowley95 twitter.com/arsenal/status… Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



🧱 Saliba and Gabriel at the back



Jesus and Martinelli in attack



#ARSNFO 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎🧱 Saliba and Gabriel at the backJesus and Martinelli in attack 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️🧱 Saliba and Gabriel at the back⚡️ Jesus and Martinelli in attack🔗 #ARSNFO https://t.co/YCQx9zFabS Think we really need to stop putting Tomi at LB when Tierney is fit #AFC Think we really need to stop putting Tomi at LB when Tierney is fit #AFC twitter.com/arsenal/status…

Volumiser_AFC @Volumiser_AFC Surprised Tierney isn’t starting this game. Surprised Tierney isn’t starting this game.

Andrew @AndrewAFC89 Why is Tomiyasu starting at LB yet again over Tierney? Tomiyasu literally offers very little going forward and we are playing against a side that will just sit in. So infuriating #AFC Why is Tomiyasu starting at LB yet again over Tierney? Tomiyasu literally offers very little going forward and we are playing against a side that will just sit in. So infuriating #AFC ⚽️

Jason Soutar @jbsoutar Was hoping Kieran Tierney would start today. Was hoping Kieran Tierney would start today.

Samuel @Samigr1002 @AFTVMedia Please stop this nonsense Tomiyasu thing, just put Tierney, that is he's position. @AFTVMedia Please stop this nonsense Tomiyasu thing, just put Tierney, that is he's position.

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Tierney has been put in the basement by Arteta, imagine my shock Tierney has been put in the basement by Arteta, imagine my shock

How are Arsenal's opponents Nottingham Forest lining up?

Nottingham Forest notably earned their first win since August against Liverpool last weekend. A shock win against Arsenal today would see them go level on points with 15th-placed Leedds United.

While the Gunners are unchanged for the match, Cooper has made one change to the team that beat Liverpool. Former Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi has notably taken Neco Williams' place at left-back.

Nottingham Forest FC @NFFC



Our side to face Steve Cooper makes one change as Renan Lodi replaces Neco Williams.Our side to face @Arsenal Steve Cooper makes one change as Renan Lodi replaces Neco Williams. 🇧🇷 Our side to face @Arsenal! 👇 https://t.co/oRTMhZ4ALn

Lodi was among the over 20 players Nottingham Forest signed upon their return to the Premier League in the summer. The Tricky Trees acquired the left-back's services from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan and has the option to make the move permanent.

The Brazilian, though, has started just four matches for Cooper's side so far. He will thus be determined to grab his chance with both hands against the Gunners today.

Poll : 0 votes