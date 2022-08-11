“Arsenal fans will love that” – Alan Smith predicts player who could become flop of the season

Former Gunners star Alan Smith has predicted former Arsenal target Richarlison to be the flop of the season in the Premier League. The former striker believes the Brazilian is talented but will be interesting to see how he works with Antonio Conte.

Tottenham Hotspur beat off interest from various clubs, including Arsenal, this summer to sign Richarlison from Everton. The Brazilian was keen on moving and joined the London side. Richarlison missed the first game of the season as he was handed a one-match suspension for throwing a flare back into the stands last season.

Betfred @Betfred Darwin Nunez - £85M

Richarlison - £60M

Erling Haaland - £51.1M

Kalvin Phillips - £50M

Raheem Sterling £47.5M

Gabriel Jesus £45M



🧐 Who'll live up to their price tag and who'll flop this season? Darwin Nunez - £85MRicharlison - £60MErling Haaland - £51.1MKalvin Phillips - £50MRaheem Sterling £47.5MGabriel Jesus £45M🧐 Who'll live up to their price tag and who'll flop this season? 🔴 Darwin Nunez - £85M⚪️ Richarlison - £60M🔵 Erling Haaland - £51.1M⚪️ Kalvin Phillips - £50M🔵 Raheem Sterling £47.5M🔴 Gabriel Jesus £45M🧐 Who'll live up to their price tag and who'll flop this season? https://t.co/xEYSuKIasM

Smith was talking to the 90min YouTube channel when he claimed Richarlison was going to be the flop of the season. He added that the Arsenal fans would love him for making the prediction and said:

"I'm going to say Richarlison, Arsenal fans will love that. He's clearly a talented lad and he was leading the line on his own for Everton, dragging them forward at times almost single-handedly but I don't know. It will be interesting the dynamic between him and his manager Conte."

Tottenham were urged not to sign Arsenal target

Former Tottenham forward Teddy Sheringham had urged Spurs not to sign Arsenal target Richarlison this summer. Sheringham believed that Spurs' forward line was stacked and did not need reinforcements. He told Lord Ping back in June (as quoted by The Express):

"I don't think he's what is needed now. Tottenham have got good attacking players; Kane, Son, Kulusevski, Bergwijn is still there, Moura is still there. We've got players in the Richarlison mould and I don't think he would be a statement signing that would get teams worried. If they were to sign him, what would the result be?"

"In my day, when we signed [Jurgen] Klinsmann, a proper world-class player, everyone in the dressing room was buzzing. We knew what we were going to get from him. You need players that are going to take you to the next level and I don't think Richarlison is one of them."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



[ ] via SpursOfficial Son x Richarlison getting the practice in] via SpursOfficial Son x Richarlison getting the practice in 😅[🎥] via SpursOfficial https://t.co/TY4AYgJvW3

Continuing to talk about transfers, Sheringham urged his former side to make a move for Declan Rice if they are looking to make a statement and said:

"If you're going to make a statement, and West Ham fans won't like me for this, then go and get Declan Rice. He is an unbelievable player. And he's good for the next eight years. He's the man to take us to the next level."

Tottenham started the season with a 4-1 win over Southampton on August 6. Antonio Conte's side are now set to face Chelsea this weekend (August 14).

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar