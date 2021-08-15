Arsenal forced to pay €1m due to transfer clause after Brentford debacle: Reports

Arsenal’s painful defeat to newly promoted side Brentford has seemed to have cost them more than just 3 points, as player’s appearance triggers clauses worth more then €1 Million. Arsenal got off to a terrible start after they lost 2-0 away to newly promoted side Brentford.

The Gunners started the new Premier League campaign with new hope after having secured the £50 Million signing of Ben White, who is a fantastic addition to their defensive line. This new hope was damped almost instantly after they were defeated by Thomas Frank’s saavy Bees side.

A fantastic opening goal by Sergio Canos sent the fans at the Brentford Community Stadium into a frenzy and deservingly so as this was their first goal in top flight football after 74 years. The home side’s second goal on the other hand, was a complete defensive blunder by Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal fans had a deja vu moment for the second goal they conceded as it was eerily similar to the past defeats vs Stoke City. The North Londoners were unable to stop a long throw in, allowing Bee’s midfielder Christian Norgaard to capitalize on all the defensive errors and head it home.

Pablo Mari's apperance for Arsenal cost them an additional fee of £850,000

If the defeat itself was not painful enough for Arsenal fans, Pablo Mari’s inclusion in what seemed to be a very haphazardly put together back line cost the Gunners £850,000. The Spaniard was chosen to pair up with Ben White at the heart of the Gunners defense.

But Arteta’s faith in the defender backfired spectacularly both on and off the pitch, as his inclusion meant that he reached a milestone of 20 appearances for the club, which meant that Arsenal had to pay an additional fee of €850,0000.

According to @geglobo, Flamengo are now due another €1m after Pablo Mari made his 20th appearance for #Arsenal last night. pic.twitter.com/FSymWnWKRA — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) August 14, 2021

Arsenal will be looking to improve upon their league start this season as they face Chelsea at home next week after having a terrible start in their first game. Arteta will have to improve his team’s performances to make the Arsenal fans happy.

Arteta is yet to find the correct lineup for his Arsenal team and was missing the likes of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for their match vs Brentford and will look to bounce back next week with a stronger lineup.

