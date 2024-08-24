Arsenal forward ruled out of Premier League clash against Aston Villa due to groin issue

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is set to miss his side's clash with Aston Villa due to a groin injury. The Brazilian forward came on in the 85th minute of the Gunners' 2-0 season-opening win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jesus will play no part of the encounter with Villa at Villa Park today (August 24). The club has confirmed he has a 'slight groin issue,' which means he's unavailable to face Unai Emery's Villians.

Eddie Nketiah has been named in Arsenal's squad as Mikel Arteta despite speculation growing over a departure. Nottingham Forest are reportedly trying to sign the English forward before the transfer window closes next week.

Jesus struggled with injuries last season, which halted his run in Arteta's starting XI. Kai Havertz has displaced him at the top of the north Londoners' attack and will do so against Villa.

There has been talk of Jesus potentially leaving Arsenal because of his reduced game time. The Brazil international is reportedly willing to fight for his future at the Emirates.

Jesus is entering the final two years of his contract, having been at the club since July 2022. He arrived from Manchester City in a reported £45 million deal and has scored 19 goals and 15 assists in 70 games across competitions.

Arsenal-linked Viktor Gyokeres suggested he could leave Sporting CP

Arsenal was expected to sign a new striker this summer after missing out on the Premier League title for the second concessive season. Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Gyokeres, 26, was in red-hot form last season with 43 goals and 15 assists in 50 games across competitions. He has started this campaign with six goals and three assists in four games.

The Sweden international spoke about his future recently and didn't downplay a potential departure. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"You never know what happens. I feel very good at Sporting, for sure; but in football there are things you don’t even know."

Reports earlier this summer claimed the Gunners were willing to pay £52 million for Gyokeres. Sporting CP value the Swede at £60 million, who could come in as a direct replacement for Nketiah.

