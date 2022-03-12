"Arsenal have found their DNA" - Club legend Robert Pires heaps praise on Mikel Arteta's managerial work

Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires believes that the Gunners have found their identity under Mikel Arteta and can now once again impose their signature style of play in games.

The French midfielder was a part of the Invincibles, the last Arsenal squad to lift the Premier League, and is hopeful about the current team with Mikel Arteta as head coach.

Speaking to GOAL, Pires praised Arteta, while revealing that he is still very much in touch with the club.

“Of course I still follow Arsenal, I watch all the games and I am in contact with the sporting director Edu and Mikel and many other former players.

“I think he [Arteta] is doing a great job. Arsenal have found their DNA based on a fast and attacking game. He asks a lot of his players and is very demanding starting from the training sessions.”

The Gunners have come a long way since the appointment of Mikel Arteta as head coach. The Spanish manager has already delivered silverware via the FA Cup and is building a young team with a clear tactical identity.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe #ARSCHE 1 - Mikel Arteta is the first person to win the FA Cup with Arsenal as both a captain and a manager. Leader. #FACupFinal 1 - Mikel Arteta is the first person to win the FA Cup with Arsenal as both a captain and a manager. Leader. #FACupFinal #ARSCHE https://t.co/RcP0MxYGPz

The club will hope they can keep progressing under Arteta and former players like Pires will hope the team can reach the heights of yesteryear. The Gunners, currently in fourth place in the Premier League table, are looking to cement their Champions League spot for next season.

Arsenal look set to buy Domenico Berardi this summer - Reports

Italy Training Session

With Leicester City hot on their heels, the Gunners look intent on snapping up sensational Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi this summer. According to Calciomercato, the Gunners have had the star on their radar for two straight transfer windows and could get him this time around.

The 27-year-old Italian international has been in fine form, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in just 25 Serie A games this season. With the star winning Euro 2020 with Italy, the Gunners are right to be impressed by his ability in front of goal.

football.london @Football_LDN Arsenal fans have transfer demand as Domenico Berardi decision is made. football.london/arsenal-fc/new… Arsenal fans have transfer demand as Domenico Berardi decision is made. football.london/arsenal-fc/new…

Mikel Arteta is currently in need of a power forward, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang now at Barcelona. Current players Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah also look set to leave the Emirates Stadium this season. This could leave the club with zero striking options next season, a scenario that the Gunners will certainly try to avoid.

