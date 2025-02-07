Arsenal get in touch with 22-year-old star wanted by Lamine Yamal at Barcelona after Hansi Flick rules out transfer: Reports

Arsenal have contacted Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, who has been linked with Barcelona, over a summer move. The Gunners have been handed a boost in the race to sign him, according to reports.

Williams enjoyed his rise to stardom after impressing for Athletic last season, scoring eight goals and providing 19 assists across competitions. The Spain international carried over his form at the 2024 European Championships, playing a crucial role in La Roja's triumph.

The 22-year-old winger formed an excellent partnership with Lamine Yamal in Germany, which led to links with Barcelona. Multiple reports suggested that the Blaugrana were interested in bringing Williams to Camp Nou.

Trending

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also kept tabs on the young winger last summer. The Gunners have stepped up their pursuit of attacking reinforcements after Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus' injuries this season.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Mikel Arteta's side have now approached Williams' camp in an attempt to lure him to the Emirates in the summer transfer window. The Gunners have reportedly guaranteed a key role in Arteta's squad.

Williams is understood to be enticed by a move to the Premier League, despite his initial intention to remain in LaLiga. The report claims that Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has turned his attention towards bolstering other areas of his squad, with the likes of Raphinha and Yamal in superb form.

The Blaugrana's interest in Williams has died down given his dip in form this season, with president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco focussing on other targets. Williams has scored just four goals in 30 games so far this term.

Arsenal set to battle Premier League rivals in race to sign Barcelona star - Reports

Arsenal have registered an interest in Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, according to MARCA (via The Hard Tackle). However, the Gunners will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the Spaniard's signature.

It is claimed that the north Londoners have been keeping tabs on Torres for some time now, with Mikel Arteta pushing to secure his signature. The Spanish boss has tried multiple times to lure Torres to the Emirates.

Arsenal attempted to sign him in January but the move never materialized. Barcelona rejected offers from Napoli and AC Milan as well. Meanwhile, Tottenham are also plotting a summer move for Torres as they look to strengthen their attack.

Torres has made 25 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana this season, contributing 10 goals and three assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback