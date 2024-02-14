Arsenal given injury boost as star player likely to return to first-team squad for UCL clash against Porto

Fabio Vieira is reportedly set to return to action for Arsenal ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against FC Porto on Wednesday, February 21.

Vieira has been out of action since November due to a groin injury for which he underwent surgery. The midfielder made 14 appearances for the north London side across competitions before his surgery, registering two goals and four assists.

As per Metro, he will return to the first-team training ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash against FC Porto. The clash will take place at the Estadio do Dragao.

Incidentally, Vieira came through Porto's academy before his move to Arsenal in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of £35 million. He made 76 appearances for the Portuguese side, scoring 10 goals and providing 18 assists, winning multiple trophies.

Overall, the midfielder has made 46 appearances for the Gunners, contributing three goals and 10 assists. His return will be a big boost for the side, who are dealing with injuries to some other key players as well. Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey remain out while Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Jesus are also currently nursing injuries.

Thierry Henry assesses Arsenal's UEFA Champions League chances this season

The Gunners returned to the UEFA Champions League this season after six years as they finished second in the Premier League last campaign. Arsenal topped their group, winning four games, drawing one, and losing one.

The north London side will next face FC Porto over two legs in the Round of 16. Ahead of the first leg, club legend Thierry Henry spoke about the Gunners' scoring ability and also how tough it will be to compete in the Champions League. He said on CBS Sports (via Football.London):

"The draw is going to be tough. Obviously Porto [next] then after that you can meet a team from your country, then it depends on the path... it's a massive if, because Porto will be tough, [but you can] play Man City, you have to beat maybe a Madrid if they go through.

"How are you going to deal with that if you're still competing also in the league to win it. Those are the questions that we're going to have to answer, or the team has to answer..."

Arsenal were eliminated from the domestic cup competitions but are competing in the Premier League and the Champions League. They are two points behind leaders Liverpool in the league standings.