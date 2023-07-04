Arsenal given massive boost as long-term injury absentee returns to pre-season training

Arsenal have been handed a massive boost with Willian Saliba returning from injury. The French defender is doing gym work right now and should be back on the pitch soon.

Saliba has been out with an injury since March after he came off during a Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon. Mikel Arteta was hopeful that the defender could return during the latter stages of the 2022/23 season, but the Frenchman couldn't recover in time.

Speaking about the player's injury, the Arsenal manager said in May [via Football London]:

"Not a lot of progress. He's feeling better every day but he's not been able still to have any activity around the first team so we don't expect him to be with us. It's about the healing process."

Arsenal will be heading off on their pre-season tour soon as they face FC Nurnberg on July 13 in Germany. Saliba is not expected to be a part of the squad but could be ready for the start of the Premier League season. The Gunners' first league fixture of the 2023-24 season will be against Nottingham Forest on August 12.

Arsenal in talks with William Saliba over a new contract

William Saliba only has one year left on his current contract with Arsenal. However, the Gunners are wary of losing the defender on a free next year and have been in talks over a new deal.

As per a report by Football London, they have agreed a new four-year contract with Saliba, with an announcement expected later this month. While the 22-year-old Frenchman was a crucial part of the team last season and seems happy at the Emirates, things weren't always rosy between the player and the club.

Saint-Etienne's former academy director Philippe Guillemet suggested that the defender and Mikel Arteta had issues but managed to sort it out. He said (via Football London):

"He loved Marseille. It was a fantastic year. Speaking to people close to him, he had doubts about Arsènal because there were some issues between him and the coach. Now he is happy in London."

Saliba has played 33 matches for the Gunners and scored thrice.

