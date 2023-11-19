Arsenal given massive boost as star player spotted in full training for national team ahead of their WC qualifier

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus was spotted in training with Brazil ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Argentina on Wednesday (November 22).

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano uploaded a picture of Jesus in training with Selecao and added that he's set to be back in action with the Gunners. He stated on X (formerly Twitter):

"Gabriel Jesus in full training today for Brazil and ready to be part of (Fernando) Diniz squad for the upcoming game. Positive news for (Arsenal) as he’s set to be back with Arteta’s squad soon."

Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte (via Metro) reports that Jesus is likely to start for Brazil against Argentina. The 26-year-old has missed Arsenal's last five games across competitions due to a hamstring injury. He was in excellent form before picking up his knock, managing four goals and one assist in 11 games across competitions.

Thus, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be thrilled to have the Brazilian frontman back. His side have clashes against Brentford (November 25) and Ligue 1 side Lens in the UEFA Champions League (November 29) on the horizon.

Jesus arrived at the Emirates from Manchester City in July 2022 and was key for Arteta's side last season. He managed 11 goals and eight assists in 33 games across competitions.

Arsenal are reportedly set to block offers for Jakub Kiwior

Jakub Kiwior has endured a frustrating spell at Arsenal.

According to The Mirror (via TBRFootball), Arsenal plan to snub offers from potential suitors for Jakub Kiwior. The likes of Serie A giants AS Roma and AC Milan have shown interest in the Polish defender.

Kiwior has struggled for game time since joining the Gunners from Spezia Calcio in January for €25 million. He's started four of eight games across competitions this season, helping his side keep four clean sheets.

The 23-year-old's difficult spell at the Emirates thus far has led to talk of a potential early exit. But, Arteta seems keen to retain the Poland international with strength in depth vital in their hunt for trophy success.

The Gunners do have the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Ben White to call upon in defense. Meanwhile, Jurrien Timber arrived from Ajax in the summer but he's been sidelined with an ACL injury.

Timber's injury has left Arteta in need of options at the back and could be why Arteta plans to keep hold of Kiwior. He has five years left on his contract with the north Londoners.