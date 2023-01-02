Arsenal given massive transfer boost as they agree 5-year deal with 21-year-old attacker: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly received a massive transfer boost as they have agreed to a five-year deal with 21-year-old Ukrainian attacker Mykhaylo Mudryk, as per UK Express.

The Gunners offered £55 million to the Ukrainian club for Mudryk in their first attempt but Shakhtar turned it down, expecting a better sum for their talented youngster. However, it looks like Mikel Arteta has finally made a breakthrough in signing the Ukrainian talent despite the absence of financial details of the potential offer that Shakhtar have agreed upon.

The young talent currently plays for Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian Premier League, but it looks like he will be moving to the Premier League with Arsenal soon. The Gunners lead the title race, staying on top of the Premier League table with 43 points in 16 matches.

This is excellent news for the Gunners, as Mudryk is a highly promising and talented young player long pursued by the English club. He has already shown his potential at Shakhtar Donetsk, scoring an impressive ten goals and providing eight assists in 18 appearances for the club this season. He is also a regular for the Ukrainian national team, having made eight appearances for his country so far since his professional debut in 2022.

Mudryk is known for his speed and technical ability, which should make him a valuable addition to the Arsenal attack. He can play as a winger or striker, giving manager Mikel Arteta a range of options for how to use him in the team.

The news of Mudryk's signing will be a welcome boost for Arsenal fans enjoying their Premier League campaign this season. The club currently sit atop the Premier League table and will be hoping that Mudryk can provide the much-needed attacking depth to the squad for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Arsenal keen to keep Bukayo Saka in the club

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have triggered a clause in Bukayo Saka's contract that will keep him at the club for an additional year while they work on finalizing a longer-term deal for the player.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for the Gunners this season, making 13 goal contributions in 22 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

Saka's impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, with several top clubs reportedly interested in signing him. However, it looks like the North London club are determined to keep him at the club and are working on securing his long-term future with them.

