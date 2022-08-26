"Arsenal go into this in great form, I don't think it will be an easy game though" - Patrice Evra names Fulham player who can 'upset' Gunners

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra believes that Arsenal and Fulham are going to put on an impressive show at the Emirates on Saturday, August 27. However, he claimed that the home side will have to be wary of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has the ability to sway the result of the tie.

The Gunners are the only team in the Premier League with a hundred percent win rate so far. They sit at the top having scored nine goals and conceded just two.

The Cottagers, meanwhile, have started confidently on their return to the top-flight, having drawn two games and won one.

Evra believes that Arsenal will be able to make the most of the home advantage but is only leaning in their favor by a slight margin. In his column for the Daily Metro, he predicted that Mikel Arteta's side would triumph over the visitors but only by a narrow scoreline of 2-1.

The Frenchman wrote:

"This is going to be an explosive game. Both sides like to play football. Mitrovic can upset Arsenal. Saliba is doing an amazing job, their defence is getting better but Mitrovic is dangerous. Arsenal go into this in great form, I don’t think it will be an easy game though. Fulham can upset Arsenal, but I think at home they will have just enough."

The Gunners will not be underestimating Marco Silva's men, who have fiercely competed with teams so far.

They started their campaign back in the Premier League with a well-fought 2-2 draw against Liverpool. Mitrovic made a big impact in the opening fixture against Liverpool by scoring a brace.

They then snatched a late victory against Brentford in the 90th minute through their talisman. They will be hoping to feed him in the box at the Emirates as well.

As far as the north London side are concerned, they have been nearly perfect on the pitch. Gabriel Jesus has run the show in attack so far and William Saliba has solidified their defense.

Will Arteta's men be able to make it four wins from four games?

Arsenal find their Europa League group stage opponents

European nights have returned to the Emirates this season after the Gunners secured a fifth-place finish last season in the Premier League.

They will be competing in four competitions this campaign. With the progress they have made over the past year, will be looking to win the Europa League.

Their fans, who have harbored similar ambitions for the club, would have been happy to see the draw for the Europa League.

The Gunners have been placed in Group A, which should be rather comfortable. Their opponents in this phase of the competition will be Eredevisie outfit PSV Eindhoven, Swiss side FC Zurich and Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt.

