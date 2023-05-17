Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale names Liverpool superstar as the one player he never wants to concede to

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has stated that he would not like to concede against Liverpool fullback and compatriot Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ramsdale hasn't conceded against the fullback and intends to keep it that way. He claimed that this is because they are really close friends. Speaking to Arsenal legend Ian Wright on Premier League's YouTube channel, he said (via Football.London):

“My rivalries comes from all my friends, so Trent Alexander-Arnold. I can’t let him score. He’s one of my closest friends and that is a major challenge for me."

Ramsdale has kept 13 clean sheets in 36 Premier League games this season. He has played a key role in Arsenal's title challenge before they dropped off. The Gunners are four points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, had a tough start to the season with Liverpool but has been excellent in recent games. He has had a positional change, which sees him come into midfield when the team are in possession and help the attack.

The English right-back has scored two goals and provided eight assists in 35 Premier League games this season.

PL manager reveals Arsenal and Liverpool target could leave in the summer

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo (via GOAL). The Gunners saw two bids being rejected in the January transfer window but could make another attempt in the summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been linked with Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister as they look to strengthen their midfield in the summer. Amidst these links, Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi has claimed that both players could leave the club at the end of the season. He told Sky Sports:

"For sure we will lose some players, maybe Caciedo, maybe Mac Allister. We have to be ready to bring other good players (in). For [Kaoru] Mitoma and [Pervis] Estupinan, the best solution is to stay with us. I don't know if they are ready to play with big teams. You have to be ready in the head and we can offer them the chance to improve."

Caicedo and Mac Allister have been excellent for Brighton this season, helping them fight for the European places. The Seagulls are sixth in the Premier League table, seven points behind Liverpool with two games in hand.

