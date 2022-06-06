"Arsenal would be a good fit" - Reliable journalist says Gunners have tracked 25-year-old for a 'long time'

According to transfer journalist Gianluca di Marzio, a move to Arsenal would suit Gabriel Jesus more than Tottenham Hotspur.

The Manchester City forward has been linked with a departure from the Etihad this summer. The Cityzens acquisition of Erling Haaland also means Jesus has fallen further down the pecking order and is likely to leave now.

Both North London sides have been heavily linked with the striker in recent weeks, and he might have to make a decision between Spurs and the Gunners.

Speaking to Wett Freunde, di Marzio explained the options Jesus had in front of him:

"If he went to Tottenham, it would be better for him to stay at Man City. Tottenham have Kane, Son and other key players in that role. At Man City, Haaland will need time to understand all of Guardiola's guidelines. Gabriel Jesus will play a lot next season if he stays. Also with Haaland, because Guardiola loves to surprise."

He added:

"But we know Gabriel Jesus wants to play more and come to a team where he has a role as a key striker. And Man City have to sell because they want to sign other players."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal are willing to offer Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus a weekly wage of £190,000 to move this summer.



(Source: Sun on Sunday) Arsenal are willing to offer Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus a weekly wage of £190,000 to move this summer.(Source: Sun on Sunday) 🚨 Arsenal are willing to offer Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus a weekly wage of £190,000 to move this summer. (Source: Sun on Sunday) https://t.co/VtZEpmW1Mk

He continued:

"If I had to choose for him, I would pick Arsenal. Arsenal would be perfect because Arsenal have a new project and need a striker like him exactly. But they don't play in the Champions League, so that will be a problem for Gabriel Jesus. He's a Champions League player, he played well there for City."

He also said:

"It depends if he wants to play in the Champions League or if he wants to be the sole striker."

afcstuff @afcstuff Even though Arsenal missed out on Champions League football, Gabriel Jesus is still interested in a potential move. He also had a successful relationship with Mikel Arteta as Guardiola’s assistant, yet Manchester City will demand around £50m before they talk business. [Sun] #afc Even though Arsenal missed out on Champions League football, Gabriel Jesus is still interested in a potential move. He also had a successful relationship with Mikel Arteta as Guardiola’s assistant, yet Manchester City will demand around £50m before they talk business. [Sun] #afc https://t.co/tFYnzftxvF

Arsenal have to stave off Tottenham Hotspur for Gabriel Jesus

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly intent on rivalling Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus' signature. The Gunners have reportedly gone all out, promising the star a huge pay rise, but the lack of Champions League football could be problematic.

Spurs, who beat their crosstown rivals to the last Champions League spot in the league table, are keen to strengthen their team heading into the next season.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are in a more desperate situation as they are set to be without a senior striker next season. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s contracts will expire this summer and the club will need attacking reinforcements this summer.

Jesus might favour a move to work with Arteta as the duo worked together under Pep Guardiola at City. However, Spurs will offer the allure of Champions League football next season and the opportunity to play under Antonio Conte.

