Arsenal handed blow with star player set to miss rest of the season due to injury, club confirm details through statement

Arsenal have confirmed that Gabriel Magalhaes is out for the season after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 Premier League win over Fulham on Tuesday, April 1. The Brazilian defender has been a rock at the back for the Gunners this season, so the latest developments will be a big blow to the club's ambitions.

Gabriel has registered 42 appearances across competitions this season, all but two of which have been starts. His stellar partnership with Saliba has helped Arsenal register the meanest defense in the league, letting in just 25 goals in 30 games.

It was initially believed that the 27-year-old would miss a few weeks of action, but the Gunners have now confirmed that he will be sidelined for a while. The north London side have released a statement via their website, revealing that Gabriel will require surgery to address the injury. The statement read:

"Further to being substituted during our match against Fulham on Tuesday, we can confirm that Gabriel Magalhaes has sustained a hamstring injury which requires surgery."

It continued:

"Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season. Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible."

Arsenal next face Everton on Saturday, April 5, in the Premier League and then welcome Real Madrid to the Emirates in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Manchester United star?

Arsenal are willing to move for Manchester United flop Antony this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via football365.com). The Brazilian forward has struggled to impress since joining the Red Devils from Ajax in 2022.

Antony was offloaded to Real Betis on a six-month loan and has been a hit in LaLiga. The 25-year-old has registered four goals and four assists already from 12 games for the Andalusian club.

For context, Antony managed just 12 goals and five assists from 96 games across competitions from Manchester United. He is no longer part of Ruben Amorim's plans and is likely to be offloaded for £40m this summer.

Arsenal are pleased with his efforts and are willing to bet on the Brazilian. Mikel Arteta apparently believes that Antony will be a perfect fit for his tactics and is keen to take him to the Emirates.

