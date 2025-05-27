Arsenal handed blow as transfer target waiting for offer from Real Madrid: Reports

According to Cope, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has put his move to Arsenal on hold as he is waiting for Real Madrid. The Spanish midfielder is close to finalizing a move to the north London side, but would reportedly reject the Gunners if he gets an offer from Los Blancos.
The Gunners beat competition from clubs across Europe to finalize terms with Real Sociedad for Zubimendi’s services. However, the Spaniard is reportedly waiting for Los Blancos to reach out to him as he prefers a move to the Spanish capital.
Zubimendi has been a vital part of the Real Sociedad set up since he broke into the first team in 2020. The 26-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 236 appearances for his boyhood club.
Arsenal will hope they can secure the midfielder’s signature despite Real Madrid seemingly having an opportunity to steal the deal from under their noses in the summer. Both clubs are rebuilding their teams after disappointing trophyless 2024-25 campaigns.
Arsenal tipped to sign Real Madrid forward this summer: Reports
According to talkSPORT, Arsenal have emerged as genuine contenders to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo this summer. The Brazilian star has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital after falling behind Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr. in the club's pecking order.
The Brazilian forward is capable of playing on either flank or down the middle and poses a potent creative and goal-scoring threat wherever he pops up in the final third.
Rodrygo has been at Real Madrid since he arrived from Santos for a reported €45 million in the summer of 2019. He has played 267 times for Los Blancos, bagging 68 goals and 50 assists.
Arsenal are keen to add more firepower to their team as they look to end their wait for the Premier League title.
Real Madrid will wait to see what offer comes in for the talented Brazilian forward. The Spanish giants have all the leverage in any potential negotiations regarding the 24-year-old, whose contract runs until the summer of 2028.