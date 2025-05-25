Arsenal handed boost in €100 million-rated star race as Liverpool opt out: Reports

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid's Rodrygo as Liverpool are reportedly out of the race. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Brazilian attacker was on the transfer radar of both Premier League sides, but the Reds are no longer interested in securing his services.
Liverpool are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, and the 22-year-old also wants to play at Anfield. Thus, the Gunners won't have to compete against Arne Slot's side in the transfer market. Talking about Rodrygo's situation, Ben Jacobs said on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel (via TBR Football):
"As I broke six weeks ago, Rodrygo and Premier League clubs is one to watch. The three I was told was Liverpool - who are now not in the race, but they were aware of the opportunity, Arsenal and Chelsea."
He added further:
"Chelsea don't yet know what they want to do with their wide players, with Rodrygo, I think Chelsea are now less inclined to that deal, but Arsenal are still exploring it."
Apart from Liverpool, Chelsea are also less interested in signing the 24-year-old. Rodrygo has made 50 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists.
The 24-year-old is not Los Blancos' first-choice attacker. He's in the pecking order after Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham.
Mikel Arteta provides injury update about Arsenal's Jurrien Timber
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has stated that Dutch defender Jurrien Timber can return during the pre-season period. However, nothing can be confirmed because the return date depends on the recovery.
The right-back underwent ankle surgery last week as Arteta confirmed that he will remain sidelined for a few weeks. Talking about Jurrien Timber's injury and his recovery period, Mikel Arteta said (via One Football):
"We don't know yet. It will depend on how the recovery goes. It will be weeks, but we don't know exactly how much. Hopefully, it will be somewhere near the pre-season, if everything goes well, but we don't know yet."
Timber is a crucial player for the Gunners as he will be a significant boost to the side. However, there is uncertainty around his return date. The Dutchman has made 48 appearances for the Gunners this season, scoring two goals, providing four assists and helping the side keep 17 clean sheets.