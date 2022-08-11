Arsenal handed injury boost as 3 stars set to be available for Premier League clash against Leicester City

Mikel Arteta will be able to select his starting XI from a more strengthened Arsenal squad now that he is set to have three more regular starters fit and available. After starting their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a 2-0 away win against Crystal Palace, the Gunners will welcome Leicester City to the Emirates in Gameweek 2.

While the Spaniard was able to assess most of his players in the pre-season by giving them enough game time, four of Arsenal's players were sparcely involved. Kieran Tierney, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in March earlier this year, returned to full fitness a week ago and made a substitute appearance against Palace.

His return is now being followed by Emile Smith-Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu and new signing Fabio Vieira, as reported by the Evening Standard. All three were pictured in full first-team training with the rest of the squad ahead of their clash against the Foxes. Tomiyasu did not feature in any of Arsenal's pre-season friendlies last month, but finally returned to action last weekend when he played with the U-21s for 45 minutes.

The Japanese could be in line to start against Leicester along with Tierney, while Smith-Rowe could feature at some point from the bench. Vieira is unlikely to feature in the Gunners' first home game given he has only had one full training session with the Arsenal squad. Arteta wouldn't want to rush his new signing into the side.

The Portuguese was unfortunate to pick up a foot injury immediately after his transfer to the north London club, which ruled him out of pre-season. However, his return to full fitness is a big boost for Arteta, who has managed to add some serious depth to the squad this summer.

While the Gunners seem to have a full squad available for their first home game of the season, there was one sign of worry that emerged in training. Ben White, who started the game against Palace at right-back deputizing for Tomiyasu, was pictured training with a knee brace.

The England international went about his business in training without any hassle and there was no mention of any injury. However, this could be a long season for the Gunners, who are competing in four tournaments, including the Europa League. Arteta may side with caution and choose to rest the Arsenal defender against the Foxes to keep him fit for the long-term.

