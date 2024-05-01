Arsenal handed injury boost as star man returns to full training ahead of Bournemouth clash

Arsenal have been handed an injury boost as summer signing Jurrien Timber has returned to full training ahead of their Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday, May 4.

The defender has played just two games for the Gunners' first team since being signed from Ajax last summer. He played 76 minutes in their Community Shield clash with Manchester City, before playing just 50 minutes in their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Timber was struck with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which led to his substitution in that game, and he has been out of contention ever since. It has been nine months since he last played for the club, but Arsenal could see him return to the pitch before the season ends.

Timber is already playing competitively at lower levels for the Gunners. He spent 45 minutes on the pitch with the Under-21 team against Blackburn, and he scored a truly remarkable effort from distance. He also played for 70 minutes in their most recent game against Liverpool Under-21, which shows the progress of his recovery.

Following his appearances for the Under-21s, Jurrien Timber has returned to full training with the first team, which will give Arsenal a boost as they prepare for their final games this season. The defender was seen at London Colney, where he took part in a training session (via Football London).

The defender could make his return to the Gunners' matchday squad against the Cherries on Saturday.

Arsenal will face Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium

Premier League table toppers Arsenal will take on Bournemouth as they continue their hunt for the league title. The Gunners host the Cherries in a must-win game, with Mikel Arteta’s men hoping to maintain their position at the top of the table.

With Timber's return from injury, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have a full squad to choose from at the Emirates Stadium. The Cherries, on the other hand, look set to miss Milos Kerkez due to suspension, and Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier due to injury.

Arsenal have won 11, drawn 2, and lost one of their last 14 games against Bournemouth. The Cherries last won this fixture in 2018 and are unlikely to add to their solitary win against the title hopefuls on Saturday.

The Gunners will hope they can secure the expected win against their 10th-placed opponents and continue pushing reigning champions Manchester City in the title race.