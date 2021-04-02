Arsenal handed massive boost in their attempt to permanently sign Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos - Reports

Arsenal have been handed a major boost in their attempt to permanently sign Real Madrid loanees Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos at the end of the season.

According to The Times, Real Madrid will need to improve their finances if they are to pursue deals for the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer. This could force the club to part ways with a number of its star players to raise funds.

Real Madrid are said to be open to the idea of selling Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos to Arsenal this summer. The Times report claims that Los Blancos will also look to offload Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic and Brahim Diaz, all of whom are out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Dani Ceballos joined Arsenal on loan for the 2019-20 campaign. The midfielder was largely impressive last season and decided to extend his loan spell with the Gunners for another term.

The Spaniard has maintained that his dream is to secure a starting place in Real Madrid's line-up. However, with Los Blancos looking to sell players to raise funds, the 24-year-old could be deemed surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu.

Martin Odegaard, on the other hand, rose to prominence during his loan spell with Real Sociedad last season. He developed into one of the best attacking midfielders in La Liga and was heavily linked with different European giants last summer.

However, Real Madrid decided to keep hold of the Norwegian and develop him into a player for the future. Odegaard grew frustrated with a lack of regular playing time in the Spanish capital and decided to join Arsenal on loan for the remainder of the season in January.

The ball is now in Arsenal's court if they want to get Martin Odegaardhttps://t.co/ih7evri4EZ — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) March 27, 2021

Real Madrid may look to keep hold of Martin Odegaard despite the player being keen on Arsenal move

Martin Odegaard has been linked with several European giants in the last few months

Advertisement

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane had previously expressed his desire to bring Martin Odegaard back to the Spanish capital at the end of his loan spell with Arsenal.

The Frenchman views Odegaard as the perfect replacement for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, who are both approaching the latter stages of their careers.

Martin Odegaard 'tells friends he wants Arsenal transfer' as Real Madrid agreement reached https://t.co/9zIWLPG5LE pic.twitter.com/LCUBnpH5aY — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 29, 2021

However, Odegaard is enjoying life in north London and has reportedly told his friends that he is keen on staying at Arsenal.