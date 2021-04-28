Arsenal handed a transfer blow as Martin Odegaard will return to Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid will not sell Martin Odegaard to Arsenal, as the Whites see him as an integral part of the first-team in the future.

Odegaard struggled for regular playing time under Zinedine Zidane and was loaned out to Arsenal earlier this January.

The Norwegian has impressed for the Gunners since moving on loan, playing a vital role in the attacking midfield position. He has added more creativity to the team and Arsenal want to sign him on a permanent deal.

As per AS, Zidane sees Odegaard as a long-term player at Real Madrid, and has asked the attacker to remain patient.

Real Madrid’s stance on Martin Odegaard will come as a blow to Arsenal

Arsenal lacked creativity in the first half of the season, and Odegaard’s arrival has somewhat helped them in that regard.

However, with Real Madrid not interested in selling him permanently, the Gunners will have to look elsewhere for a creative player.

Right now, two players -- Dani Ceballos and Odegaard – are on loan from Arsenal, and the financial strain due to Covid-19 coupled with the need to play forced Real Madrid into loaning them out.

Zidane had revealed earlier in the month that Real Madrid will make a decision regarding the two players later this summer.

“Well with the financial position that we’ve been in obviously we had to find different ways to try to recruit good players to the club,” he said earlier this month.

“And as well it gives you the possibility to see with close eyes on a daily basis how those players can improve the team and how they can adapt to this league.

“In both cases I’m really happy with both of them and it’s a decision that has to be decided at the end of the season because there is [another] club involved, in this case it’s the same club involved which owns both of them. And I will have these conversations.”

Mikel Arteta and co. will need to find a solution this summer as they have been restricted to making loan dealings due to a limited budget.