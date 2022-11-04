Arsenal hero David Seaman makes bold scoreline prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Arsenal legend David Seaman has predicted a victory for Manchester United when they meet Aston Villa this weekend. The Red Devils will travel to Villa Park on Sunday, November 6, for a Premier League encounter.

United are currently fifth in the league standings with 23 points from 12 matches, just one behind fourth spot. Villa, meanwhile, are 16th with 12 points from 13 games and are only one clear of the relegation zone.

Given their respective positions in the table, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that Seaman predicted an away win on Sunday. The Englishman, who became a household name during an iconic 13-year stint at Arsenal, said on the "Seaman Says" podcast (as quoted by TBR Football):

“I’m going to go with a Manchester United win, I’m going to go 3-1 Manchester United.”

The Boot Room @tbrfootball 'I'm going to go with': David Seaman predicts who's winning between Aston Villa and Man United this weekend dlvr.it/ScCmvV 'I'm going to go with': David Seaman predicts who's winning between Aston Villa and Man United this weekend dlvr.it/ScCmvV

Erik ten Hag's side enter this game unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions. They won their last Premier League game 1-0 against West Ham United at Old Trafford. The Red Devils followed that up with another 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (November 3).

Aston Villa, on the other hand, suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Newcastle United in their last game. The Villans interestingly won by the same scoreline in the match prior to that against Brentford.

The match on Sunday will notably be Unai Emery's first in charge of Villa.

Manchester United won just once in three meetings with Aston Villa last season

Manchester United and Aston Villa clashed on three occasions last season. Two of those meetings were in the Premier League, while the third one was in the FA Cup.

The first contest between the two was at Old Trafford in September 2021. Villa weathered a flurry of attacks from the hosts before getting all three points from the league clash thanks to Kortney Hause's 88th minute-header. Bruno Fernandes notably missed the chance to get his side level by skying a stoppage-time penalty.

Aston Villa News @AVFC_News



Kortney Hause's bullet-header seals all three points for Aston Villa after Bruno Ferndandes absolutely skies his penalty in the 92nd minute FT: Manchester United 0-1 Aston VillaKortney Hause's bullet-header seals all three points for Aston Villa after Bruno Ferndandes absolutely skies his penalty in the 92nd minute FT: Manchester United 0-1 Aston VillaKortney Hause's bullet-header seals all three points for Aston Villa after Bruno Ferndandes absolutely skies his penalty in the 92nd minute 👀👀 https://t.co/CeZRTH0NvZ

Their second meeting was also in Manchester, albeit in the FA Cup, in January this year. United got their revenge this time around, with midfielder Scott McTominay scoring the only goal of the game inside the opening 10 minutes.

The reverse Premier League fixture at Villa Park took place just days after their FA Cup clash. Manchester United raced to a 2-0 lead with a quarter of the game left to play thanks to Fernandes' fantastic brace and looked set for another win.

However, Philippe Coutinho set up Jacob Ramsey to halve the deficit in the 77th minute before scoring six minutes later to get Aston Villa a share of the spoils.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes