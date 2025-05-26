Arsenal hero Tomas Rosicky provides update after being rushed to intensive care with heart-related issues

Arsenal icon Tomas Rosický has been discharged from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery following his admission last week due to heart issues. Rosický was taken into intensive care due to heart-related problems.

Fortunately, the Sparta Prague sporting director is fine and has been discharged from the health facility. The former Arsenal midfielder released a statement after his discharge, where he talked about the importance of health.

He also addressed lifestyle habits and said that he would take care of himself after the health scare. He said (via the Daily Mail):

"As a player and sporting director, I've always gone all in. Full effort, no hesitation, but this situation has shown me that I need to take better care of myself. Poor lifestyle habits, lack os physical activity, and family predispositions unfortunately brought me here."

He added:

"The good news is that I'm expected to make a full recovery, though I'm currently unable to carry out the demanding responsibilities of a sporting director."

Rosický joined Arsenal in the summer of 2006 from Borussia Dortmund. He played 246 games for the Gunners, scoring 28 goals and providing 23 assists across all competitions. He left the north London club in 2016 and joined Sparta Prague, where he retired and later became the sporting director.

Arsenal interested in signing £60 million Premier League attacker: Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Brentford FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo in the summer transfer window. According to TNATS, an Emirates Stadium Insider (via TBR Football), the Gunners are advancing in talks with the 25-year-old over a move soon.

Bryan Mbeumo enjoyed a decent season in top-tier English football with 20 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances. He also scored against Chelsea, Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Gunners' top scorer in the league was Kai Havertz, who bagged nine goals. They are thus keen on recruiting reinforcements in the frontline, and are actively shortlisting candidates who can fulfil the goalscoring requirements.

As per the aforementioned report, they see the 25-year-old as a suitable contender. The Cameroonian attacker's contract with the Bees will expire next summer, but the Premier League side has an option for a 12-month extension. Brentford value Mbeumo at £60 million and might not consider an offer less than the price.

