Arsenal hold talks with agent of 6ft 5in midfielder tracked by other London clubs: Reports

Arsenal are weighing up a move for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana. With the Gunners securing a return to Europe after finishing fifth in the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign, Mikel Arteta is keen on adding depth to his squad.

The Gunners have already added FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira and are now after a very different profile.

RMC journalist Sacha Tavalieri has reported that Arsenal have held talks with Onana's agent about a possible switch to the Emirates. The 6ft 5in defensive midfielder joined Lille only last summer from 2. Bundesliga side Hamburg SV in a deal worth €7m.

His first campaign in France was quite productive as the 20-year old stacked up 41 appearances across all competitions, also contributing three goals and one assist. The Belgian has used his tall frame to his advantage and has shown signs of being an imposing figure in the middle of the park.

His form with Lille also led to his selection in the Belgium squad, which was followed by his first cap.

Onana would certainly be a good back-up for Arsenal's Thomas Partey, who has had his struggles with injuries. He possesses an appetite to recover possession and will only develop further.

However, Tavalieri also mentioned that the Gunners are not the only club monitoring the 6ft 5in ace. Other unnamed London clubs are also keeping tabs on him and could cause problems for Mikel Arteta.

The north London club have also had a long-standing interest in Onana's compatriot Youri Tielemans. However, things have gone as cold on that front as the Gunners have not sent any official bid to Leicester City, as per Ben Jacobs.

Arsenal fail to land left-back from Bologna

The Emirates outfit have been linked with a move for Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey for a few months now, but have lost the race for his signature. Fabrizio Romano reported that London rivals Brentford have beaten Mikel Arteta's side to the Scottish defender's signing.

Hickey, who will undergo a medical next week, is set to join the Bees on a five-year deal. Thomas Frank's side are expected to pay the Serie A club an amount of £14m and some add-ons.

The Gunners would like to progress quickly in a move for Amadou Onana in order to not lose out on him as well. They will be aware that the other London clubs mentioned as potential suitors could lure him away.

