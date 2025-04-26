Arsenal icon Ian Wright explains why he ‘can’t accept’ apology from Eni Aluko as he breaks silence over controversial women’s football claim

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has said he can’t accept Eniola Aluko’s apology for stating that the Gunners legend should be conscious about blocking opportunities for female pundits in women’s football. Wright, who became a regular pundit on BBC Match of the Day in 2002 for the men's game, has been a key voice in women's football punditry over the past few years.

Ad

During an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Aluko claimed that there are a "finite amount of opportunities" in women's football punditry and men, including Ian Wright, need to be aware of that.

Aluko's comments were, however, met with backlash, and she has since apologized to Wright. The former Arsenal forward has now broken his silence on the initial claim and the apology.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ian Wright expressed disappointment at Eniola Aluko’s comments, said he has seen the apology, and insisted on moving on from it.

Ad

Trending

"I have to talk about this week and what's going on, I don't want to endlessly be asked about it," Wright said. "I've got to say, I'm very disappointed about what Eni has said, she knows how I've helped her, supported her publicly, and I know the previous conversations she's had with me and my management."

Ad

"I've seen the apology on social media, but I can't accept it. but I also want to move on. For anyone watching this, I really don't need any further social commentary directed on any of this. The thing about where the women's game is, it isn't about me - it has to be about the collective."

Ad

"Because of the past, we know the men blocked the women's game for 50 years, because of the past we know the game has serious systemic challenges, and it's going to take everyone to help fixes. so for me, I always give back to the game, it's given me so much."

Ad

Eniola Aluko’s comments on Ian Wright blocking female pundits in the women’s game

Eniola Aluko has been a broadcaster in the game since 2014. She has worked for several reputable mainstream media outlets, which include ITV, BT Sport, Amazon Prime, and FOX Sports.

The Nigeria-born English pundit told BBC on Wednesday (April 23):

"I've worked with Ian a long time and, you know, I think he's a brilliant broadcaster, but I think he's aware of just how much he's doing in the women's game. I think he should be aware of that," said Aluko.

Ad

"The fact of the matter is, there is a limited amount of spaces available. If we had a situation where there was an equal opportunity in the men's game for broadcasters and coaches that there is in the women's game, it's a free for all."

"But that's not the case. I can't dominate the men's game in the way that, you know, you used Ian as an example."

Ad

When asked if it was wrong for Ian Wright to cover women’s football, she said:

''I don't know about wrong, but I think we need to be conscious and we need to make sure that women are not being blocked from having a pathway into broadcasting in the women's game. It's still new, it's still growing. There's a finite amount of opportunities and I think that men need to be aware of that."

Apart from BBC Match of the Day, Ian Wright has also worked as a pundit on BT Sport, ITV, and Premier League Productions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More