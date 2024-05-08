Arsenal icon Ian Wright points finger at Jamie Carragher for ‘disrespectful’ criticism of Manchester United star

Ian Wright found Jamie Carragher's criticism of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro "disrespectful" following the Red Devils' 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday, May 6. Speaking after the game, Carragher had suggested that Casemiro's time in the League was over and he should leave for another competition in the summer.

Disagreeing with the former Liverpool defender, Wright said on Wrighty's House Podcast (via United in Focus):

“Jamie mentioned him after his show about how great he was, obviously he spoke about him, maybe he should stop now, go to the MLS or Saudi, which I thought was really quite disrespectful if we are going to be totally honest."

Explaining his stance on the Brazilian midfielder's situation, Wright added:

“I think that when you look at Casemiro and what Man United have always needed in that midfield role, when he came how good he was, I don’t think for one instant, Casemiro didn’t think at this stage of his career that he would be in such a disorganised situation."

The former Arsenal striker concluded:

“People are constantly throwing out how much money he is earning and that, for him, in that moment, that would have been a massive bonus obviously, but to go to Man United at this stage of his career and play with those players in that stadium would have been something that would have been so hard for him to turn down.”

Casemiro was filling in as center-back and also took on the armband on the night. However, he had a poor outing by his standards and was directly responsible for two of the four goals conceded.

What did Jamie Carragher say about Manchester United star Casemiro?

Following Casemiro's poor performance at Selhurst Park, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher recommended that the Brazilian walk away from the Premier League.

He analyzed on Sky Sports studio (via BBC):

“I think Casemiro should know tonight that he should only have another three games left at the top level. The next two league games and the cup final, then he should be thinking, I need to go to the MLS or Saudi."

Praising Manchester United star Casemiro's previous performances, Carragher said:

"This has to stop because we are watching one of the greats of the modern time. I always remember the saying 'leave the football before the football leaves you'. The football has left him. At this top level, he needs to call it a day at this level and move."

He added:

"The level of that player, he should not be putting himself through this. He is too good of a player to be putting in a performance like that being laughed at by Crystal Palace. He needs to call it a day."

As per Sky Sports, Manchester United paid Real Madrid £60m plus £10m in add-ons for Casemiro in 2022. According to Capology, the Brazilian midfielder earns £350,000 per week at Old Trafford. Since joining the Red Devils, Casemiro has registered 12 goals and nine assists in 80 games, winning the 2022-23 EFL Cup.