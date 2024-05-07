Arsenal icon Paul Merson mocks Manchester United fans with hilarious tweet after 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson took to X to mock Manchester United's 4-0 hammering at the hands of Crystal Palace on Monday (May 6).

The Sky Sports pundit tweeted right after Palace scored their fourth on the night, making fun of the scoreline while referring to Supreme CBD (for whom he is also the brand ambassador).

Merson tweeted:

"Any united fans struggling to sleep tonight, remember code Merson40 will save you 40% at http://supremecbd.uk 😉😂👍🏻 #supremecbd #ad."

United's loss kept them at eighth spot in the league table, level on points with Chelsea but behind the Blues on goal difference.

As for Merson, he made a second tweet, jokingly adding (mocking the 4-0 scoreline):

"I’ll give you that advice 4-nothing 😜😂⚽️."

Merson's former side Arsenal will meet United this weekend on Sunday, May 12, in a game that could decide the outcome of the Premier League title. Arsenal are currently at the top of the table with 83 points after 36 games. Manchester City are second with 82 points after 35 games.

As for United, the Red Devils have three games left in the Premier League - against Arsenal, Newcastle United and then Brighton & Hove Albion. United also have an FA Cup final set up for May 25 against Manchester City at Wembley.

Ten Hag praises one Manchester United player in horror showing against Crystal Palace

Erik ten Hag had very little to praise after Palace thumped them 4-0 on Monday. However, with most of his starting defenders out to injuries, the Dutch tactician had to resort to a centre-back pairing of Casemiro and Jonny Evans.

Evans, who was himself recovering from an injury, had to start due to a late injury to Harry Maguire before the game. Praising Evans' commitment, the Dutch boss said (via United in Focus):

“Huge respect for Jonny that he stepped in [for Harry Maguire] but he wasn’t ready to go into the game. He only had two days’ training, so that is one example. But he played for 90 minutes and it was a real reward that he did this. But of course, he can’t play to the levels what he can normally do.”

Michael Olise opened the scoring on the night for Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta made it 2-0 before half-time. Tyrick Mitchell added a third after the break, with Olise netting the fourth on the night.