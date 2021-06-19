Arsenal identify Portugal star as a potential replacement for Alexandre Lacazette - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva this summer. Silva has become one of the most prolific strikers in the Bundesliga over the last couple of seasons and is eager to join one of Europe's top clubs this summer.

According to the Transfer Window podcast, Arsenal have begun talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a move for Andre Silva. The Gunners view the Portuguese striker as a potential replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal.

Andre Silva rose through the youth ranks at Porto before making his debut for the club in 2015. The striker soon became one of the club's star players in his second season as a member of the senior squad as he scored 16 goals in 32 appearances in the Primeira Liga for Porto.

His performances caught the attention of a number of Europe's elite clubs. Silva joined AC Milan in the summer of 2017. The 25-year-old struggled to adapt to Italian football and managed to score just twice in 24 appearances in his first season at AC Milan.

He was sent out on loan to Sevilla for the 2018-19 campaign, where he scored eleven goals in 40 appearances. Sevilla decided against signing Silva permanently at the end of his loan spell. Andre Silva joined Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on a one-year loan deal in 2019.

He enjoyed an impressive first season with the club as he scored twelve goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances. Silva's impressive performances earned him a permanent move to Frankfurt last summer. The striker has grown from strength to strength as he scored 29 goals in just 34 appearances in all competitions for the German club this season.

Arsenal are keen to sign a striker to replace Alexandre Lacazette. The Gunners are looking to offload the Frenchman this summer, as his £200,000-per-week salary is proving to be a massive financial burden on the club.

🚨 Arsenal, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United have already asked info for Andre Silva 🇵🇹. Jorge Mendes is working to move AndrèSilva from Frankfurt this summer. #AFC #THFC #Atletico #MUFC



(via @NicoSchira🌓) — Football Transfers (@Transferzone00) June 19, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Andre Silva could be the perfect signing for Arsenal due to his age and finishing ability

Eintracht Frankfurt v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

Arsenal's frontline is currently filled with a number of aging players such as Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Willian, who are all in their 30's and unable to produce the goods on a consistent basis.

Arsenal want to get the deal done and so the player they have targeted to sell is Alexandre Lacazette. [@DuncanCastles] pic.twitter.com/BlwwjRoEQl — AFC Report (@afcreport14) June 18, 2021

Andre Silva's age, pace and finishing could make him the perfect signing for Arsenal this summer. The Gunners will need to sign a proven goal-scorer to compliment youngsters like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in attack. Frankfurt are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £40 million for Andre Silva.

Also read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Diptanil Roy