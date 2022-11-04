Arsenal identity two key targets for January transfer window - Reports

Arsenal will reportedly have their sights set on two key targets when the transfer window reopens in the winter.

The Gunners already have one of the most impressive squads in the Premier League after investing wisely during the summer. It is believed that they will look to further bolster their ranks in the upcoming window.

As per The Mail (via The Independent), Arsenal intends to lure Orlando City winger Facundo Torres and Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk to the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window.

Manager Mikel Arteta appears to be looking to add more creativity and finishing prowess to his rank during the winter. Torres is one player who offers both. The Orlando Pirates forward has had a splendid outing this year, recording 13 goals and 10 assists in 40 appearances for the MLS side across all competitions.

The Uruguayan forward will likely come at a relatively cheap price, with his market value currently standing at just €7 million, as per Transfermarkt. His current contract with the club expires in December of 2025.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, meanwhile, will likely cost a lot more than Torres. Shakhtar Donetsk's sporting Carlo Nicolini recently warned Arsenal and other suitors that the player would cost more than the €100 million Manchester United spent on Antony recently.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian would be a good signing for the Gunners. So far this season, he's recorded seven goals and as many assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal making a strong statement in the Premier League title race

The Gunners are firing on all cylinders this season.

The north London outfit have shocked everyone with their brilliant start in the Premier League this season. As it stands, Arteta's men lead the race for the league title, sitting atop the table with an incredible 31 points in 12 games. The Gunners have recorded 10 victories, one draw, and one defeat to their name so far.

Arsenal will next take on Chelsea in a highly anticipated clash in the English top flight at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (6 November).

