Arsenal Injury Roundup: Thomas Partey likely to play against Leeds, Elneny tests positive for COVID-19, and more- 17th November 2020

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have had a subdued start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign. The Gunners have had their fair share of injury issues, especially defensively, which have seen Arteta struggle at times to name his ideal lineup.

The loss to Aston Villa before the international break has once again highlighted the deficiencies at Arsenal, and Arteta will hope that he has key players available for the game against Leeds United after a gruelling international break.

Leeds United's intense style of play will require Arsenal to have fit and alert players for the entirety of the game. On that note, here is the latest injury news about Arsenal.

Thomas Partey likely to feature for Arsenal against Leeds United

Thomas Partey has been a good addition for Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal's flagship signing of the summer, Thomas Partey, has enjoyed a fine start to life in the Premier League. The Gunners invested €50 million to buy the midfielder from Atletico Madrid, and so far, he has not disappointed.

However, Partey was substituted at half-time in the game against Aston Villa, amid fears of an injury.

It now seems that the 27-year old will be fit to play against Leeds United. Partey did not join the Ghana national team for their latest set of international fixtures, and this break could prove to be crucial in this regard.

Thomas Partey will play no part in Ghana's upcoming fixtures and will remain at Arsenal over the international break due to a thigh injury. [Mirror] pic.twitter.com/w1f1kRq1U2 — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) November 10, 2020

Mohamed Elneny tests positive for COVID-19

Mohamed Elneny in action for Arsenal

Mohamed Elneny has been impressive under Mikel Arteta so far, but his absence against Leeds United could prove to be a problem for Arsenal.

That is because, the 28-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by the Egyptian FA, which means that he will miss Arsenal's game against Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Since returning from a loan spell with Besiktas, Elneny has produced some fine performances for Arsenal. In his absence, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka and Joe Willock are possible midfield options for Mikel Arteta.

Fatigue a cause of worry for Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney enjoyed a good international break with Scotland.

Left-back Kieran Tierney has already become a fan favourite at Arsenal, but it remains to be seen whether he will start at the weekend after the rigours of the international break.

Tierney played 120 minutes as Scotland beat Serbia to qualify for the Euros next year; he also started the game against Slovakia.

The 23-year old was plagued with injury issues last season, and manager Arteta could be wary of starting Tierney against Leeds after the latter's exploits with his national team.

Young Arsenal attackers Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli are nearing full fitness

Gabriel Martinelli enjoyed a good start to his Arsenal career before getting injured.

Gabriel Martinelli, who had enjoyed a stellar start to his Arsenal career, unfortunately, suffered a long-term injury back in June.

It was initially suggested that Gabriel Martinelli would not play till next year, but the 19-year old has enjoyed good progress and has been undergoing strength and recovery programmes.

It now looks like the Brazilian could be available for Arsenal next month.

Bukayo Saka (40 games started):

- 5 goals

- 13 assists



Gabriel Martinelli (15 games started):

- 10 goals

- 3 assists



The future is bright...🤩💫 #afc pic.twitter.com/t6YxLUHQ8h — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) November 15, 2020

Reiss Nelson too missed the last few Arsenal games due to a knee injury. However, it has been reported that the young winger could be back in training this week, although it remains unlikely that he will feature against Leeds United.

Arsenal centre-backs Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers to be available soon

Pablo Mari could soon be back for Arsenal.

Both Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers suffered long-term injures but could be available soon for Arsenal.

Chambers made an appearance for the Arsenal U-21s recently while Mari looks set to return to training after the international break. Both players will miss the Leeds United Premier League game, though.