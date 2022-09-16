Arsenal injury roundup: Updates on Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Cedri Soares and more 

Thomas Partey could make his return to Arsenal's matchday squad when the Gunners face Brentford on Sunday (September 18) although Mikel Arteta still has several other injury concerns.

Sunday's London derby will be the Gunners' first game since playing FC Zurich in the Europa League on September 8. It will also be their first Premier League clash in two weeks after they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Manchester United.

Arteta's side still sit at the top of the table and according to The Mirror, first-choice central midfielder Thomas Partey should be fit enough to make the squad.

The Ghanaian has missed four fixtures due to a recurrence of a thigh problem he picked up against Bournemouth. Partey had an outside chance of playing against Everton last week as he returned to training before the game was postponed.

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Thomas Partey has returned to full training ahead of Arsenal’s game against Brentford. Thomas Partey has returned to full training ahead of Arsenal’s game against Brentford. 🇬🇭 Thomas Partey has returned to full training ahead of Arsenal’s game against Brentford. https://t.co/qsRpv63XhU

Elsewhere, Emile Smith Rowe looks set to miss the game as he felt discomfort during the warm down after the Manchester United tie. The playmaker is yet to start a game this season for Arsenal and there is speculation that he may require surgery. Arteta said after the Old Trafford defeat:

"He felt discomfort in an area that [he’s been dealing with] now for a few weeks. He wasn’t comfortable after the game and he hasn’t trained in the last few days, so he’s out of the squad."

Full-back Cedric Soares was the latest Arsenal player on the treatment table as he picked up a knock prior to the Zurich game. The Portuguese defender was hoping to make his first appearance of the season against the Swiss. However, the club are hopeful that Cedric will return to the bench for the Brentford clash.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI Emile Smith Rowe is not suffering with a muscular injury. He is experiencing pain in his groin related to growth. He has suffered with this issue before at RB Leipzig.



Although this is not classified as an injury, Smith Rowe’s situation does require careful management. Emile Smith Rowe is not suffering with a muscular injury. He is experiencing pain in his groin related to growth. He has suffered with this issue before at RB Leipzig.Although this is not classified as an injury, Smith Rowe’s situation does require careful management. 🚨Emile Smith Rowe is not suffering with a muscular injury. He is experiencing pain in his groin related to growth. He has suffered with this issue before at RB Leipzig.Although this is not classified as an injury, Smith Rowe’s situation does require careful management. https://t.co/lN4WdG0sN2

Fitness update on Arsenal's squad players ahead of crucial Brentford clash

Mohamed Elneny was selected as Partey's replacement following his injury against Bournemouth. He played well during the Gunners' 2-1 victory over Fulham in August but picked up a long-term injury.

The Egyptian suffered a 'significant' hamstring injury and Arteta stated about the midfielder's injury:

"With Mo, it’s probably a little bit easier and we are talking months."

Finally, forgotten man Reiss Nelson is still waiting for his first appearance of the season as he picked up an injury before the Leicester City game in mid-August. The pacy winger is now back running again but isn't expected to be fully fit until after the upcoming international break.

Arsenal @Arsenal Our @PremierLeague campaign will resume on Sunday with a trip to Brentford.



Kick-off is now set to take place at 12pm (UK time). Our @PremierLeague campaign will resume on Sunday with a trip to Brentford.Kick-off is now set to take place at 12pm (UK time).

