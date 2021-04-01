Arsenal injury update: 2 stars doubtful for Premier League clash against Liverpool 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the Gunners might be without two key players - Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe - for their marquee Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

Providing an update on Bukayo Saka, the Arsenal manager said:

''He hasn't trained with the team yet. He's been doing some individual work. We had to pull him out of the England squad unfortunately. 'e's feeling better, but he hasn't trained with the team yet.''

During the international break, Bukayo Saka pulled out of England's squad after sustaining a hamstring injury and returned to Arsenal to continue his rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Emile Smith-Rowe also suffered a hip problem while on international duty with the England Under-21 team. Arteta said that further scans will be needed to determine if the player would be fit to face Liverpool.

The Arsenal manager said about Smith-Rowe:

''He had discomfort with his hip, and that's why (England) decided to keep him out. We will see today how he is when we will speak with the doctors and the physios, and we will see if he is available for training tomorrow.''

The potential absence of both players is a huge blow for Arsenal ahead of their clash against the reigning Premier League champions.

Despite still being teenagers, Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka have both been integral members of Arsenal's first team.

Arsenal and Liverpool gearing up for season-defining clash

Liverpool face an uphill task to secure a top-four finish.

Arsenal have important games on the horizon. Immediately after hosting Liverpool on Saturday, they will welcome Slavia Prague to the Emirates for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

Despite the importance of the continental fixture, Mikel Arteta insists that his focus is on the weekend's clash with Liverpool.

''For me the priority (this week) is Liverpool. We know that if we want to climb up the table and have a chance to be in Europe next season through the Premier League, we will need a consistent run in the last nine games. We need to get a run of winning matches, and the only way to do that would be by starting against Liverpool; we do not have any margin (for error), and we have to win the game.''

Meanwhile, defending champions Liverpool's poor run of form in 2021 means they face an uphill task to secure a top-four finish. So that makes it imperative that they pick up all three points against Arsenal in north London.

Jurgen Klopp's side also have a continental tie of their own to negotiate, as European heavyweights Real Madrid stand in the way of Liverpool's third UEFA Champions League semifinal in four years.