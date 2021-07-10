Arsenal interested in €35 million rated Italian star - Reports

Arsenal are interested in signing Torino striker Andrea Belotti, according to Calciomercato via Sport Witness. The 27-year-old striker is currently on duty at Euro 2020 with the Italian national team.

Belotti has spent six seasons with Torino but his current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season. This has given life to rumors that the Italian forward may be on the move this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Ivan Juric, the Torino manager, has laid down the law regarding Belotti's contract conundrum. It is being reported that the Italian striker has been told to make up his mind in the coming weeks about his future.

Should Belotti decide to stay in Turin, Juric wants him to pen a new deal that will ease the angst of him leaving for free next summer. If the forward decides otherwise, Torino are open to cashing in on him by selling him this summer.

Andrea Belotti | ‘Arsenal above all’ – Club chief has ‘fixed’ Euros finalist price at €35m, Gunners target has big decision to makehttps://t.co/8w3rl48ZFe #afc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) July 9, 2021

Torino owner Urbano Cairo has slapped a €35 million transfer tag on the player and it is being reported that multiple clubs are interested in matching that price to sign Belotti.

Arsenal are looking to reshuffle their forward line

Andrea Belotti is reportedly a target for Arsenal this summer

The Gunners had a rather disappointing outing last season and finished eighth in the Premier League table. They missed out on a European berth and manager Mikel Arteta is keen to make amends, starting with a strong expedition into the summer transfer market.

Arsenal are keen on signing new players and Belotti is reportedly on their list. The Gunners currently have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette as the two seasoned strikers leading the line alongside youngsters Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun.

However, they were less than impressive in front of goal, with club captain Aubameyang having an extremely disappointing outing last season. This might have provoked the Arsenal think tank into considering bringing in another established striker upfront, which is where Belotti fits the bill.

😖 Only Artem Dzuyba (7) has been caught offside more times than Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti (both 5) at #EURO2020 #ITA Attempting to replicate Filippo Inzaghi's approach... pic.twitter.com/bcYpvlYHvI — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 9, 2021

The Italian is an out-and-out number nine, who likes to involve himself in a physical tussle with defenders and get inside the box at the whiff of an opportunity.

It will provide a new dynamic for the Gunners front line as both Aubameyang and Lacazette prefer to drop deep to get involved in the build-up play or move wide to create space for runners from midfield.

However, the transfer is only in its infant stages at the moment and could be made more complicated for Arsenal by the fact a certain Jose Mourinho (currently the manager at AS Roma) is also keen on signing Belotti this summer.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian