Arsenal interested in AC Milan star who dreams of playing for Manchester United - Reports

AC Milan’s Franck Kessie is turning into an influential figure at the San Siro and it now appears the self-professed Manchester United fan is wanted by Arsenal.

According to Talksport, the Gunners are interested in the Ivory Coast midfielder, who has previously admitted that it is his dream to play for the Red Devils. Arsenal believe Kessie would be a perfect fit for their team, but the Rossoneri midfielder could walk into the current Manchester United team as well.

Kessie joined AC Milan in 2017 on a two-year loan deal, with an obligation to buy. The Ivorian managed 54 appearances in his debut season at the San Siro and soon became a pivotal figure at the club. Manchester United got a first-hand account of the player nicknamed “The President” during their home leg tie in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Kessi had a brilliant goal disallowed by the VAR and was the Rossoneri’s best player on the pitch, justifying Arsenal’s interest in him.

The Gunners, along with West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, failed in an attempt to bring the player to the Emirates in December last year. AC Milan are eager to tie their star man down to a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2026, which could hamper Arsenal’s plans. Kessi, who has a £42m price tag, has missed just one league game this season but failed to inspire his team against Manchester United in the second leg at the San Siro.

Franck Kessié: "I'm not afraid of running a lot. Sometimes my teammates ask 'How do you do it?' I reply that it's natural for me. I'm earning way too much money to not sweat on the pitch. In Africa, there are people who walk 20 miles every morning just for a piece of bread." pic.twitter.com/uzekTJlELQ — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 12, 2021

AC Milan welcomed the Red Devils to their den knowing that a win or a scoreless draw would be enough to see them through. But Manchester United deservedly took the lead in the second half through Paul Pogba and the Rossoneri could not get back into the game. Despite getting knocked out of the Europa League, Kessi gave a good account of himself across both legs and Arsenal could be tempted to return for him in the summer.

Arsenal and Manchester United would love to have Kessie in the team next season

Franck Kessie

The Gunners are enduring a difficult season under Mikel Arteta. Arsenal have made it to the quarterfinals of the Europa League but are tenth in the Premier League, 16 points behind Manchester United in second place. Both teams could use a player like Kessie in the team next season, but pricing him away from AC Milan will not be easy.