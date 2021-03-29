Arsenal interested in signing Fiorentina forward - Reports 

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are one of five clubs keen on signing Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic. RB Leipzig, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, and AC Milan are also said to be interested in signing the Fiorentina striker in the summer.

Vlahovic's future has been the subject of much speculation in recent months because of his impressive performances for Fiorentina this season.

The Serbian international has two years left on his contract at Fiorentina and is valued at £35m by the Italian club. The player's asking price is unlikely to deter Arsenal especially as he is only 21 years old and his stock is bound to rise with time.

Emerging as a hot property in 🇮🇹, #Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic is enjoying a breakthrough season in the #SerieA.



The Serbian is breaking records along the way, becoming the first Fiorentina player to score a Serie A first half hat-trick since 1964.



Impact. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/gke4Up3XyW — ZICOBALL (@ZICOBALL) March 27, 2021

Arsenal's interest in Vlahovic further strengthens the rumours that striker Alexandre Lacazette could be on his way out of the club, with the Frenchman likely to return to the Ligue 1. Arsenal Academy graduate Eddie Nketiah has also found his playing time greatly limited this campaign under Mikel Arteta and he has only started three league games all season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also had a slight dip in form this season and has scored only nine goals in the league. Mikel Arteta is therefore keen on adding more firepower to his attack by signing Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic would add a new dimension to Arsenal's attack

Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Vlahovic joined Fiorentina in 2018 from FK Partizan, where he was the youngest player to feature and score for the Serbian side. Vlahovic struggled a bit in his first season and he was used mainly as a squad player.

Advertisement

However, he scored eight goals the following year and has now hit new heights in his third season at Fiorentina. The striker has 12 goals in 27 league games for the Florence club and has been their best player during a disappointing season.

Dusan Vlahovic of #Fiorentina can't stop scoring at the moment. https://t.co/ERXR1PouB1 — footballitalia (@footballitalia) March 24, 2021

Should Arsenal secure Vlahovic's signature in the summer, he would undoubtedly add a different approach to Mikel Arteta's side in attack.

While Aubameyang operates as a runner behind the defence and Lacazette playing with his back to goal, Vlahovic is more of a target man who uses his height and strength to win balls and bring his teammates into the attack.